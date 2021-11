WARREN — The Kirtland boys soccer team came into Saturday’s Div. III boys soccer regional final with Crestview having allowed just 17 goals this season. The Hornets now have given up 21 and three of those belong to Nick Novak as the Rebels took care of business in a 4-1 victory at Howland High School to become the first Columbiana County high school soccer team to advance to the state tournament.

