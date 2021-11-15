Dolphins open as favorites over Jets but it is close

If you watched the game against the Ravens on Thursday night, you were blessed to see one of the greatest non scoring plays the NFL has ever witnessed. Robert Hunt became a household name overnight as he provided one of the most electric, fun plays this year. During a screen pass, Hunt decided he was going to do it himself and caught the ball instead of it going to Myles Gaskin. So it’s an illegal play already, but Hunt was having none of it and jukes a Raven defender only to be flipped before the endzone and stretches out just enough to get the ball over the goal line before colliding with ground. I laughed for a good while after the play and I still cannot contain my laughter when watching this play.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO