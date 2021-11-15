ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins open as favorites over Jets but it is close

By Kevin Nogle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back wins and starting to look like a team who can compete in the NFL. It was a slow start to the year for a team that was supposed to contend for the playoffs this season, but they are entering...

