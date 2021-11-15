One-man Christmas Carol

Why go to Portsmouth in December? The historic houses are all closed, the flowers aren’t painting Prescott Park in rainbow colors, cruise boats no longer tour the harbor or travel to the Isles of Shoals.
SUTTON -- When Sutton High School last presented "A Christmas Carol" two years ago, COVID-19 was just beginning to creep into the headlines and international consciousness. Two years and one pandemic later, Ebenezer, the Cratchits and the whole "Carol" gang will return, complete with a bell choir, Victorian costumes ... and without masks (those attending the shows will be required to wear masks, per current school policy).
TIFTON – Visitors can travel through time with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture on Dec. 17 as it presents “A Wiregrass Christmas Carol.” Join prickly print shop owner Edwin G. Fitzer as he visits the past, present and future, guided by three spirits, and learns the meaning of Christmas.
Fri-Sat 7:30PM/Sun. 2:00PM (Dec. 3-18, 2021) The Arts Center of Cannon County (1424 John Bragg Highway) presents "From Charley: A Christmas Carol". This tale shows a different perspective through Charles Dickens's eyes as he writes the legendary tale. Come escape with us to travel with Charley as he invents characters such as Scrooge and Tiny Tim. Written by a local Arts Center volunteer, Renee Robinson. For more information or to purchase tickets, phone 615-563-ARTS (2787) or visit their website: http://ArtsCenterofCC.com. NOTICE: Wearing a face mask in the Arts Center is required until further notice.
The Guthrie Theater's traditional holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" became more dramatic than usual on its opening night Friday, when a woman in the audience stood and screamed at other attendees for about half an hour before being escorted out. In a brief video taken by an audience member...
City of Laurinburg Public Works crews worked to assemble the Christmas Tree that will sit in the Laurinburg art garden at the corner of Church and Main Street throughout the holidays. The workers looked to be almost finished putting it together around 12:30 p.m. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange.
(Bar Mills, ME) Neil McGarry returns to the SRT stage with his stunning one-man performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” which won Best Solo Performance of 2014 from the Independent Reviewers of New England and was named “Best of Boston” by critic Jules Becker. Using only Charles Dickens’ original text, McGarry delivers a riveting performance of the classic holiday story, portraying each and every character — fully staged, complete with dancing! This one-man tour de force is simultaneously moving and entertaining, and something much richer than expected.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Public Theatre will present "A Christmas Carol" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18-19 at the WVU College of Creative Arts theater, 1436 Evansdale Drive, Morgantown. Single tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite or in person at the College...
ST. LOUIS – You can help local charities by joining the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association. The group is signing up singers through Tuesday, November 30th. Fans can also send virtual carols to friends and family. Learn more at https://www.stlchristmascarols.org/.
MOUNT VERNON – The Winter Sanctuary and Community Family Players will present Charles Dickens’ classic story, “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 2 to 5 at The Woodward Opera House located in downtown Mount Vernon. Proceeds will benefit The Winter Sanctuary homeless shelter. The Winter Sanctuary is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit whose...
All being well, Christmas 2021 ought to stand in stark contrast to its predecessor: you should be able to enjoy a night out at a top-tier steak restaurant, or go and see a stage production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ without there being any risk of the whole thing being clobbered by some kind of tier system.
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during its annual presentation of "A Christmas Carol” running November 17 through December 23. For the past 10 years, Lyric’s "A Christmas Carol" audiences have contributed nearly $200,000 to the Regional Food...
An Acadiana Christmas Carol is coming to Cité des Arts this holiday season. The adaptation of Charles Dickens' yuletide story is set in contemporary south Louisiana and follows the story of Ebenezér St. Grouge from a miserly, closed-hearted person to an empathetic, active participant in the world.
PENDLETON — After a one-year hiatus, Christmas in Pendleton is back. And it’s bigger and better than ever, said Lori Anson, event coordinator for Pendleton Business Association. The official event time is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Currently there are 80 vendors who will have booths on...
This Friday you may want to help yourself to a fresh plate of boiled shrimp and feel good knowing you’re helping children in need. Here with more about this week’s shrimp boil will benefit this year’s Christmas for Kids on the Bayou is Mark Crowson from St. Joseph Hospice.
Now online is a new Christmas song just for the community of Buchanan. Resident Dr. Greta Pope wrote “Christmas in Buchanan” to help the community gear up for the Small Town, Big Christmas celebration next week. The song is a take on “Christmas in Killarney.”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LH8oKRFatA. Buchanan Area Chamber of...
As the end of the shoulder season slowly but surely approaches, so do the holidays. And those holidays won’t be complete without the staple that is A Christmas Carol. This year the production is set to be a bit different, although it will be shown on a familiar stage: the revamped Pierre’s Playhouse.
