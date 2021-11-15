One-man Christmas Carol

(Bar Mills, ME) Neil McGarry returns to the SRT stage with his stunning one-man performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” which won Best Solo Performance of 2014 from the Independent Reviewers of New England and was named “Best of Boston” by critic Jules Becker. Using only Charles Dickens’ original text, McGarry delivers a riveting performance of the classic holiday story, portraying each and every character — fully staged, complete with dancing! This one-man tour de force is simultaneously moving and entertaining, and something much richer than expected.

