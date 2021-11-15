ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

One-man Christmas Carol

 3 days ago

Christmas in Portsmouth

Why go to Portsmouth in December? The historic houses are all closed, the flowers aren’t painting Prescott Park in rainbow colors, cruise boats no longer tour the harbor or travel to the Isles of Shoals.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
'A Christmas Carol' returns to Sutton High School this December

SUTTON -- When Sutton High School last presented "A Christmas Carol" two years ago, COVID-19 was just beginning to creep into the headlines and international consciousness. Two years and one pandemic later, Ebenezer, the Cratchits and the whole "Carol" gang will return, complete with a bell choir, Victorian costumes ... and without masks (those attending the shows will be required to wear masks, per current school policy).
Georgia Ag Museum to present 'Wiregrass Christmas Carol'

TIFTON – Visitors can travel through time with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture on Dec. 17 as it presents “A Wiregrass Christmas Carol.” Join prickly print shop owner Edwin G. Fitzer as he visits the past, present and future, guided by three spirits, and learns the meaning of Christmas.
"From Charley: A Christmas Carol" at Arts Center of Cannon County

Fri-Sat 7:30PM/Sun. 2:00PM (Dec. 3-18, 2021) The Arts Center of Cannon County (1424 John Bragg Highway) presents "From Charley: A Christmas Carol". This tale shows a different perspective through Charles Dickens's eyes as he writes the legendary tale. Come escape with us to travel with Charley as he invents characters such as Scrooge and Tiny Tim. Written by a local Arts Center volunteer, Renee Robinson. For more information or to purchase tickets, phone 615-563-ARTS (2787) or visit their website: http://ArtsCenterofCC.com. NOTICE: Wearing a face mask in the Arts Center is required until further notice.
CANNON COUNTY, TN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
Audience member disrupts Guthrie's 'A Christmas Carol'

The Guthrie Theater's traditional holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" became more dramatic than usual on its opening night Friday, when a woman in the audience stood and screamed at other attendees for about half an hour before being escorted out. In a brief video taken by an audience member...
THEATER & DANCE
Christmas comes to downtown

City of Laurinburg Public Works crews worked to assemble the Christmas Tree that will sit in the Laurinburg art garden at the corner of Church and Main Street throughout the holidays. The workers looked to be almost finished putting it together around 12:30 p.m. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange.
LAURINBURG, NC
Neil McGarry’s “A Christmas Carol” at the Saco River Theatre

(Bar Mills, ME) Neil McGarry returns to the SRT stage with his stunning one-man performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” which won Best Solo Performance of 2014 from the Independent Reviewers of New England and was named “Best of Boston” by critic Jules Becker. Using only Charles Dickens’ original text, McGarry delivers a riveting performance of the classic holiday story, portraying each and every character — fully staged, complete with dancing! This one-man tour de force is simultaneously moving and entertaining, and something much richer than expected.
PERFORMING ARTS
“A Christmas Carol” to benefit Mount Vernon's winter sanctuary

MOUNT VERNON – The Winter Sanctuary and Community Family Players will present Charles Dickens’ classic story, “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 2 to 5 at The Woodward Opera House located in downtown Mount Vernon. Proceeds will benefit The Winter Sanctuary homeless shelter. The Winter Sanctuary is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit whose...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Have a Dickens of a night in with Hawksmoor’s Christmas Carol Fillet Box

All being well, Christmas 2021 ought to stand in stark contrast to its predecessor: you should be able to enjoy a night out at a top-tier steak restaurant, or go and see a stage production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ without there being any risk of the whole thing being clobbered by some kind of tier system.
FOOD & DRINKS
Society
Religion
Lyric Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at Harn Homestead

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during its annual presentation of "A Christmas Carol” running November 17 through December 23. For the past 10 years, Lyric’s "A Christmas Carol" audiences have contributed nearly $200,000 to the Regional Food...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Christmas in Pendleton returns

PENDLETON — After a one-year hiatus, Christmas in Pendleton is back. And it’s bigger and better than ever, said Lori Anson, event coordinator for Pendleton Business Association. The official event time is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Currently there are 80 vendors who will have booths on...
Christmas for Kids Shrimp Boil Benefit

This Friday you may want to help yourself to a fresh plate of boiled shrimp and feel good knowing you’re helping children in need. Here with more about this week’s shrimp boil will benefit this year’s Christmas for Kids on the Bayou is Mark Crowson from St. Joseph Hospice.
New Christmas Song Focuses On Buchanan

Now online is a new Christmas song just for the community of Buchanan. Resident Dr. Greta Pope wrote “Christmas in Buchanan” to help the community gear up for the Small Town, Big Christmas celebration next week. The song is a take on “Christmas in Killarney.”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LH8oKRFatA. Buchanan Area Chamber of...
ACT Foundation prepares for first production: A Christmas Carol

As the end of the shoulder season slowly but surely approaches, so do the holidays. And those holidays won’t be complete without the staple that is A Christmas Carol. This year the production is set to be a bit different, although it will be shown on a familiar stage: the revamped Pierre’s Playhouse.
