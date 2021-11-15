ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee police officer arrested, accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
A Kissimmee police officer is now on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest Monday.

Officer Luis Perez was accused of making written threats, Police Department spokesperson Samantha Scarp confirmed Monday evening. The threats were about an ex-girlfriend. No information was released about what kind of threats were made.

Perez was hired to work as a dispatcher for the Kissimmee Police Department in 2016 and became a patrol officer in 2018. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation against him.

“The City of Kissimmee Police Department takes these matters seriously and always expects the agency members to remain professional,” a statement provided by Scarp said.

YES I SAID THAT
3d ago

it's actually refreshing to see a sheriff holding police officers accountable for their actions! Now as the citizens of Kissimmee Florida we will sit back and see if he get punished accordingly. No passes for a badge you took a oath you broke it you pay just as well as a common citizen

