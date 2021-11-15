ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves fined $250K for unapproved activities

The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.

The violations occurred in September when the team organized activities around a dinner held at new minority owner Alex Rodriguez’s house in Miami. His minority partner Marc Lore was in attendance, too.

Members of the front office as well as coaches and players were in attendance in violation of the rules.

Rodriguez and Lore officially became minority partners in July. The pair will be controlling owners in two years.

–Field Level Media

