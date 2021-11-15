ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reynolds’ office remains silent in response to August request for records

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8G2y_0cxdxPhn00

After failing to publicly disclose an email pertaining to the fired head of the Iowa Veterans Home, the staff of Gov. Kim Reynolds has refused to respond to a public-records request on the matter.

Reynolds fired IVH Commandant Timon Oujiri without explanation in early May after state officials concluded he had collected $105,413 in improper, excess compensation since 2019. After Oujiri’s firing was announced, the Iowa Capital Dispatch filed a formal Open Records Law request with Reynolds’ office, seeking access to all written communications between Reynolds’ staff and Oujiri about any overpayments. Reynolds’ staff did not acknowledge the request.

On Aug. 2, after an Iowa Auditor of State report disclosed the reasons for Oujiri’s dismissal , the Capital Dispatch wrote again to Reynolds’ staff, this time requesting copies of a “personal thank you note” Oujiri had sent to the governor about his pay, and an email he had sent to Reynolds’ chief of staff. The request noted the governor’s staff had never acknowledged the larger, May 10 request for records.

On Aug. 23, the governor’s legal counsel, Michael Boal, wrote to the Capital Dispatch, and provided three documents : Two 2019 messages Oujiri sent to Reynolds and her chief of staff, Sara Craig, shortly after the unauthorized pay increase took effect, thanking them for the pay hike, and a May 2021 email Oujiri sent to Craig hours before he was fired, saying, “I am very sorry for not questioning my increase. I am terribly sorry to embarrass you and the governor.”

At that time he shared those documents, Boal said the governor’s office was not withholding any records relevant to the Capital Dispatch’s document requests.

However, Boal did not turn over or disclose an email dated Dec.18, 2020, that Oujiri had sent to Craig. That particular email suggests the governor’s office was unaware of Oujiri’s actual pay when it offered him a raise. It also suggests Oujiri refused the raise.

In part, the email says:

“Thank you for the phone call this morning. I am humbled, honored and very pleasantly surprised. Thank you. I would like to offer instead of my compensation increase, could we bump up Penny Cutler-Bermudez, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, and Karen Connell, Operations Executive Administrator? They have worked tirelessly to ensure IVH has been successful in keeping our residents, staff and families safe.”

The existence of that email became public only when Oujiri’s attorney, Alison F. Kanne, disclosed it. One day after that happened, on Aug, 31, Boal told the Capital Dispatch the email “was not intentionally withheld” by Reynolds’ office, and he apologized for the “mistake.”

In response, the Capital Dispatch asked Boal for all email and text exchanges, since May 1, between himself and Sara Craig on the issue of the commandant’s pay.

Boal has never responded to that request.

On Sept. 20, the governor’s spokesman, Alex Murphy, declined to say why the governor’s office never acknowledged or replied to the document request. He said the Aug. 31 request was still being “processed” and the governor’s office would be back in touch if it had any questions for the Capital Dispatch.

On Nov. 3, the Capital Dispatch wrote again to Murphy, pointing out that under Iowa law a public agency has up to 20 calendar days to respond to an Open Records Law demand. The message noted that 63 days had passed with no records disclosed and no claim of confidentiality made.

Murphy never responded to the message.

The governor’s office is subject to the disclosure requirements of the state’s Open Records Law, but enforcement is problematic, partly because the office isn’t subject to oversight by the Iowa Public Information Board or the Iowa Office of Ombudsman.

The post Reynolds’ office remains silent in response to August request for records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Audit finds Iowa governor wrongfully used federal aid for staff salaries

Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used $450,000 of federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay 21 staff members, according to a new state audit. Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released the report on Monday. It reveals that the Office of the Governor used $448,448 of federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries and benefits for 21 employees […] The post Audit finds Iowa governor wrongfully used federal aid for staff salaries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge resigns assistant chief position after disparaging remarks

District Judge Kurt Stoebe resigned as assistant chief judge of the state’s 2B judicial district Friday after his disparaging remarks about candidates to fill a judicial vacancy led Gov. Kim Reynolds to reject his nominating commission’s picks. “It is with sadness that I must inform you of my resignation as assistant chief judge,” Stoebe wrote […] The post Judge resigns assistant chief position after disparaging remarks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa joins third lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that Iowa has joined a third lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates. The newest lawsuit targets a federal mandate that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirement gives staff one […] The post Iowa joins third lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
minnesotareformer.com

Walz faces criticism for slow response to public records request

A public-records advocacy group on Wednesday said it has repeatedly asked the administration of Gov. Tim Walz for emails from a non-public-facing email address used by the governor but received no response. Public Record Media, a nonprofit group, published requests it sent in May asking for correspondence about the state’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republicans condemn, promise to challenge employer vaccine rules

President Joe Biden’s long-awaited announcement of federal vaccine regulations for large employers prompted swift opposition Thursday from Iowa Republicans. Beginning in January 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will require many large, private employees to mandate vaccines, or regular testing and face coverings, for their staff. Soon after the announcement, Gov. Kim Reynolds promised […] The post Iowa Republicans condemn, promise to challenge employer vaccine rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa announces over $200 million in child care ‘stabilization grants’

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced several new child care initiatives on Wednesday, including over $200 million in grant programs and incentives for businesses to offer child care to employees. The programs come directly from the Governor’s Child Care Task Force Report, a 32-page document released Wednesday. The report, compiled by a group of state officials, business […] The post Iowa announces over $200 million in child care ‘stabilization grants’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs vaccine mandate into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits. Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iowa Veterans Home#Ivh#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#Iowa Auditor Of State#The Capital Dispatch
floridapolitics.com

Florida files legal challenge to Medicare, Medicaid vaccine rule

The suit comes as Florida lawmakers approve state vaccine mandate bans. Florida is asking a judge to block a vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden‘s administration that calls on health care providers reliant on millions in federal aid to impose mandates for their employees. The state filed its legal challenge...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
POTUS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy