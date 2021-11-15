Problem X, Gen, and Gobou Take Home the Champions in the Red Bull Kumite

Giants Uprising is an Early Access action adventure game by VARSAV Game Studios. Centuries ago giants and humans lived side-by-side, but as the human lands flourished the giant’s empire slowly fell into disarray. The humans took the opportunity to overthrow the giants, enslave the survivors, and use ancient secrets to advance their technology. Players take control of the giant Rogbar, a prisoner forced to fight in the arenas for the amusement of Edgar of Lackland. Accompanied by Rogbar is the barbarian Kielbasa, whose jaded observations act as the game’s narrator.
