Problem X, Gen, and Gobou Take Home the Champions in the Red Bull Kumite

The Hero-Roguelike Risk of Rain 2 is getting its first expansion this Q1 2022. With the update adding an alternate final boss, stage, 2 new survivors, and much more. The Void is the home dimension of dark creatures. Their power has grown for countless millennia as their hordes of items, weapons, and powerful beings expanded. Cloaked in the aegis of the Void Dimension, their strength is unchecked. As they grow, they are united through the vision of the Harbinger.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO