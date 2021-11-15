10 Local Boise Area Restaurants So Good That We’re Begging for a Second Location

One of my favorite Elementary School memories was in November of my 5th grade year. There was a Christmas Bazaar at my school and students and families were invited and encouraged to join in and prepare a table of crafts, gifts, or treats to sell. My little entrepreneur spirt couldn't wait to create something unique and sell it to earn a few extra bucks. My mom has always been crafty so with her help we created adorable little mini stockings with various goodies inside, each one had a small Christmas stuffed animal, a candy cane and other little treats and holiday themed fun trinkets and goodies. They were a hit and I sold out, each sell was a little thrill for my 10 year old self. Of course I walked around the bazaar and spent most of my earnings at other booths but I was set on Christmas gifts.

