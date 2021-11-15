Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.36%
Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Healthcare, Consumer Discretionary and IT sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36% to hit a new 1-month high. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX...
While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
U.S. stock benchmarks end mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe.
Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Friday, as tech rallied on positive earnings and growing demand for growth sectors of the market amid jitters about the global economy as fresh Covid-19 lockdowns appear on the horizon in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology , Consumer Goods and Utilities sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Telecoms sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Energy , Consumer Staples and Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.35%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:...
It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF sliding more than 5% year-to-date, massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) indexes. However, Q4 has been much better thus far for precious metals bulls, with the bulls staging a 14% rally thus far in the GDX, reversing nearly all the losses from Q3 when the gold price slid below $1,700/oz. 3 gold miners that stick out as high-quality business models at very reasonable valuations are Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Nomad Royalty (NSR), and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF sliding more than 5% year-to-date, massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) indexes.
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.50%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Thursday, fueled by an Apple-infused climb in technology and consumer discretionary stocks as retailers rallied. The S&P 500 rose 0.28%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.19%, or 66 points, the Nasdaq added 0.25%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) climbed to record highs as investors cheered a...
Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare and Telecoms sectors led shares higher while losses in the Media, Financial Services and Consumer & Cyclical sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX gained 0.02% to...
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.37% higher to $163.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.64 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to inflation data and a fresh batch of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.2%, with mining stocks gaining 1.2% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 1.6%. Shares in Asia-Pacific declined overnight as Japan's...
TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. TJX Companies reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 81 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $12.5 billion, which beat the estimate of $12.25 billion, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year.
Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Healthcare , Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Durables sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.04%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.05%. The biggest gainers of...
Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 29.70 points or 0.40% to 7,472.70 in Monday’s morning deals, following a slight decline of 0.2% in the previous week as investors moved away from risk-sensitive assets amid growing fears of persistent inflation and a sustained lift in bond yields. ASX 200 Futures were...
Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Mining and Industrial Engineering sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 rose 0.78% to hit a new 52-week high. The biggest gainers of...
On Thursday, a swathe of key stock indices in the Wall St. had closed out the session in a mixed complexion, as Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 edged marginally higher with chipmakers heaving Nasdaq up into a green territory in a subdued ‘Veterans Day’ holiday trading session. In point of...
Following yesterday's inflation-driven selloff, the major indexes were eyeing a comeback to finish today's session. However, the Dow still backpedaled 158 points, locking in its third-straight loss following blue-chip member Walt Disney's (DIS) worst quarterly report in 10 years. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher, the latter adding triple digits after a host of tech stocks rebounded while the bond market was closed in observance of Veteran's Day.
