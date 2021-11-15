What $1T bipartisan bill means for Georgia

WASHINGTON — Georgia GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed her COVID vaccine status in a town hall meeting Tuesday night. "I'm not vaccinated," Greene said, "but I strongly support your freedom to make your own medical decisions on behalf of yourself and your family, of course being informed by everything you read and talking to your doctor."
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - A Hall County businessman and former Georgia Representative announced his bid to run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Josh Clark, an executive for NeoLife North America and former two-term Georgia Representative from Buford, is running as a Republican. Clark is a Gwinnett County native who also launched a real estate firm.
President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure and Jobs plan passed in the House on a 228-206 vote on Nov. 5. The bills included in the final plan by Senator Jon Ossoff included the replacing of lead pipes in drinking water systems, to upgrade public schools facilities, to boost federal dollars for transit planning in underserved and rural areas, to invest in flood […]
ATLANTA — When John LaHood saw the cell phone video of an Alzheimer's resident hit and slapped by a caregiver inside a Georgia long-term care facility uncovered by 11Alive, it rattled him. “What I just saw is atrocious and should be dealt with in the most severe consequences that the...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Biden administration attorneys late Friday urged a federal appeals court to reject a request by Florida, Georgia and Alabama to put on hold a rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested and wear masks. In...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Low-income households with past-due water bills might be eligible for assistance through a statewide, federally funded program. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), administered by the local Community Action Agencies (CAAs), will be available for Georgia residents in three phases:. Phase 1. Nov. 15 through...
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law includes billions of dollars for Michigan, including to fix roads, replace lead water pipes and expand access to high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging stations. Members of Congress expect the historic level of funding to start reaching the state...
President Joe Biden has nominated Ryan Buchanan to serve as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, a move that has drawn the praise of the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators. Buchanan has served since 2013 as assistant U.S. attorney for the district, which has courts in Rome, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA — Is Christmas on your mind? There’s a Georgia town where you can visit to really get into the holiday spirit. A new list is out with the top Christmas towns in America – and a local town nabbed to the top spot, and there are several more on the list.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's congressional delegation celebrated the passage of what they called a bipartisan infrastructure package. Members of the delegation held a news conference to talk about what the $1.2 trillion deal meant for the country and the state. It happened at 10 a.m. Monday at Union Station...
KENTUCKY — After months of negotiations, the House voted to pass the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill late Friday night, sending the measure to President Joe Biden’s desk as he's expected to sign it into law this week. What You Need To Know. The House passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill...
DeSantis sent an email to backers: 'Kenosha, Rittenhouse, and Media Lies.'. The fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in the deaths of two men and shooting of a third during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, rests in the hands of a jury, but it has drawn interest from far afield, including from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just in time for National Homelessness Awareness month, there’s a big development to tell you about in Savannah. A new place just for unaccompanied homeless women is being built by the Union Mission. It will be the first of its kind along the I-95 corridor stretching from Florida to South Carolina. It’s scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.
Comments / 0