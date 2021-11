The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and the number of hospitalizations because of the novel coronavirus continue to fall. “Our COVID numbers continue to move in the right direction,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Twitter message Sunday. “Last year, we saw a large increase in cases and hospitalizations in the winter months. Let’s get vaccinated so we can avoid that as we get closer to winter.”

CARROLL COUNTY, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO