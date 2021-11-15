A Christmas Obsessed Man Goes To War With His Neighbors in Trailer For The Documentary 'TWAS THE FIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Here’s a situation that we can imagine happening with a lot of folks this holiday season: It’s been a full two years since your last celebration with your extended family. Normally you’d be annoyed and stressed out, but the general sadness of 2020 has made you more appreciative of everything about the holidays, and you find yourself missing the little things, like your uncle’s laugh or your nephew’s over-enthusiastic exposition babble about Star Wars characters or the sweet, sweet smell of sweet potato casserole in the oven. So, you gear up to go, and 15 minutes into this supposedly peaceful gathering of loved ones, a shouting match breaks out over whether or not Big Bird is a communist. The ham goes flying, the turkey is burned, and you find yourself bummed and mad all over again. Well, Silent Night, a horror-comedy about the end of the world encroaching on a family-and-friends Christmas dinner party, might be just what the doctor ordered. RLJE and AMC dropped the trailer for the film earlier on Wednesday, and we think it’ll put you in the holiday spirit. Or at least the one you had in 2019.

