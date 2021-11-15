ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Christmas Obsessed Man Goes To War With His Neighbors in Trailer For The Documentary 'TWAS THE FIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has released a trailer for fascinating new documentary titled ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas. The doc follows a man who is absolutely obsessed with Christmas and he ends up going to war with his neighbors over...

geektyrant.com

GeekTyrant

Randall Park Is Set to Star in a Netflix Sitcom Set in a Blockbuster Video Store

Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision actor Randall Park is set to star in an upcoming Netflix original sitcom series that’s set in a Blockbuster Video store. The series is titled ,, and it’s set in a fictionalized version of the last Blockbuster in the world. The series is said to be similar vein to the likes of shows such as The Office and Netflix’s Space Force and will see a workforce trying to save a dying business.
BEND, OR
GeekTyrant

SHANG-CHI Deleted Scene Reveals Razor Fist Was Going To Die

A deleted scene from Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings has been released and it reveals that Florian Munteanu‘s villainous character Razor Fist, you know, the character with the cybernetic blade hand, was supposed to die. The scene is set during the climactic attack on the village of Ta Lo...
MOVIES
Variety

Hugo Weaving Starrer ‘Love Me,’ a Warner Television Aquarius Series, Acquired by DCD Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its strong relationship with top-notch Australian drama series, London-based DCD Rights has acquired for international distribution the anticipated high-end series “Love Me,” starring Hugo Weaving (“Lord Of The Rings,” “The Matrix”). The first drama series to enter production for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, “Love Me” also marks its first project for Australian SVOD service Binge, launched in May last year by the Foxtel Group. News of the “Love Me” acquisition comes as DCD Rights has pre-sold has season two of the “The Secrets She Keeps” to AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada and BBC One...
TV SERIES

