Chicago, IL

Chicago man allegedly beats woman, steals car

By STAFF REPORTS
 3 days ago
Exponent File Photo

A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly beating a Lafayette woman and stealing her car, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

Willie Strong, 39, reportedly punched the victim twice in the face and knocked her to the ground. The altercation came from a verbal argument which started when Strong visited the victim’s residence, according to the affidavit. The victim’s four children were in the residence in nearby rooms and possibly heard the incident.

Officers responded to the battery complaint, but didn’t find Strong until later when the victim reported that her car keys were missing. Police found the victim’s car at a residence less than half a mile from her residence, where Strong was inside, sleeping, the affidavit states.

Strong was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with three counts of domestic battery, one count of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, auto theft, criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.

