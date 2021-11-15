ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

70 Degrees On Tuesday And Then The 30+ Degree Temperature Plunge

By A.J.
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been warm. In fact, while I was out on a walk with my mom and my son yesterday afternoon, it felt downright hot, especially for mid November. That warm air is...

The Kruger Rock Fire Is Now 100% Contained

It's Thanksgiving week and while we all have so much to be thankful for, I think it goes without saying we're all thankful for our firefighters and first responders. This is just one prime example. Last week, when a windstorm ripped through the Rockies and all around the Front Range,...
ESTES PARK, CO
WATCH: Elk Herd Fleeing Estes Park Fire

We went all summer without any major fires here in Northern Colorado and while this current Kruger Rock Fire that's burning near Estes Park isn't necessarily classified as "major" yet, evacuations are and have been in place since it sparked yesterday (Nov. 16). Officials are saying they believe it was...
ESTES PARK, CO
Have You Seen This Giant 15 Foot Troll Near Breckenridge?

I love weird and random stuff. The weirder and the more random the better, and I think this definitely falls into both the weird and random categories. I had no idea this thing, which by the way has a name - Isak Heartstone - even existed until I saw him pop up on social media. Now, it's on my bucket list to see it up close and personal and get a picture with it.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
