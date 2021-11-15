70 Degrees On Tuesday And Then The 30+ Degree Temperature Plunge

I love weird and random stuff. The weirder and the more random the better, and I think this definitely falls into both the weird and random categories. I had no idea this thing, which by the way has a name - Isak Heartstone - even existed until I saw him pop up on social media. Now, it's on my bucket list to see it up close and personal and get a picture with it.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO