Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One review

Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” starring Millie Bobby Brown is on a mission to find her mother as the new trailer reveals. Well, it seems like the world of Sherlock Holmes is going to be a little bigger with the addition of Sherlock’s younger sister, Enola Holmes. The upcoming blockbuster movie is all about the famous legendary detective’s younger sibling whose name goes by the name of the movie itself “Enola Holmes”. You must all know about one of the most popular and thrilling series “Stranger Things”. Millie Bobby Brown who did play the character of ‘Eleven’ or ‘El’ will play the character of Enola Holmes. Fans have been waiting for the updates, so here is the new trailer of “Enola Holmes” out.

