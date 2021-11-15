Banking on business: Small Business Development Center

Company remains committed to providing small businesses with the tools they need to start and grow, under the Verizon brand. Yahoo Small Business, a division of Verizon Business, announced it will officially adopt the name Verizon Small Business Essentials. As a key part of the Verizon Business Group, the newly rebranded Verizon Small Business Essentials will continue to provide small businesses with industry-leading, personalized tools designed to help them start, manage and grow their business in today’s digital world, no matter where they are in the small business lifecycle.
