Banking on business: Small Business Development Center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTCU and KHQ have teamed up to shine a light...

Small Business Grant To Assist Civic Center Shortfall

SALISBURY – An $806,000 grant is expected to benefit the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted unanimously to accept a grant award of $806,937 from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Officials say the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism will use the funds...
Small Business Saturday

Shop Locally. Support Your Local Merchants on Nov 27!. You might not realize it, but every time you pick up a cup of coffee from your favorite neighborhood cafe or buy a gift from a local artist’s online store, you’re shopping small and making a difference. This Saturday, November 27,...
Are Nextdoor Ads Beneficial for Small Business Owners?

If you are a small business owner who wants to focus on local sales, it is best not to overlook the Nextdoor application. The Nextdoor platform allows you to target ads directly to your neighborhood, and it is the perfect tool for small and local businesses. As a business owner, taking advantage of the Nextdoor for business tool is one of the best strides towards growth that you can take.
State of Small Business Lending

Supply-chain delays, worker shortages and rising wages make it costlier for small business owners to capitalize on pent-up pandemic demand – especially heading into the holiday season. But that doesn't mean they have to lose out on what is forecast to be a strong holiday season and beyond. Financing options...
Big weekend for small business

OMAK – What do a multinational payment card service, a former city mayor and two non-profits have in common? No, it’s not a conspiracy or coverup, it’s actually a holiday. In 2010, American Express partnered with former Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Roslindale...
Yahoo Small Business Announces Rebrand to Verizon Small Business Essentials

Company remains committed to providing small businesses with the tools they need to start and grow, under the Verizon brand. Yahoo Small Business, a division of Verizon Business, announced it will officially adopt the name Verizon Small Business Essentials. As a key part of the Verizon Business Group, the newly rebranded Verizon Small Business Essentials will continue to provide small businesses with industry-leading, personalized tools designed to help them start, manage and grow their business in today’s digital world, no matter where they are in the small business lifecycle.
Abbott Appoints Three to Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board

Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed Edward Crawford and reappointed Kimberly Gramm and Manny Salazar to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator (PDSBI) board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The PDSBI fund is a revolving loan program administered by the Texas Economic Development Bank within the governor’s office of economic development finance division at the direction of the PDSBI board. The purpose of the fund is to aid in the development, production and commercialization of new or improved products, and to foster and stimulate small business in the state.
Jutila Center ready for business

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia Jutila Center used to be a place for startup businesses to call home. Now, it’s moving away from that focus and is welcoming business in all stages into its halls. “We have a lot of different spaces ranging from 200 square feet all the...
A Guide to Small Business Tax Credits

Tax time can be stressful for small business owners. However, the more knowledge you have about your tax situation, the less likely you are to leave money on the table. Taking advantage of small business tax credits can be a good opportunity to make the most of your tax return.
Graduate Business Development Representative

£25K BASIC, OTE £37K + Business Benefits + Corporate Incentives – Fully endorsed ISM graduate training programme. Our clients Graduate Sales Programme is a superb opportunity for recent graduates who want to receive first class training and development and are determined to have a successful career in technology sales. Realistic 1st year on target earnings of £37,000 (uncapped) together with a structured progression plan with excellent earning potential for Graduates with drive and ambition.
Small business loans

Business is booming as small-business loans in Nebraska shatter records. The Small Business Administration guaranteed nearly $244 million in loans in the state in fiscal year 2021. That broke the previous record by nearly $80 million.
Small Business Spotlight

Indiana 105 supports shopping local, and you should, too! Supporting local businesses keeps more of our dollars local, which helps everyone! Small Business Saturday is November 27th, the day after Black Friday. Select an interview below to hear more about small businesses to support in your area this holiday season!
Chamber names Small Business of the Year

More than 200 businesspeople and professionals gathered at El Paso Country Club Nov. 5 for the El Paso Chamber’s 122nd gala, “A Black Tie Gala.”. Salt + Honey Bakery Café was named the Small Business of the Year “for demonstrating commitment, leadership and business acumen in the El Paso community.” W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation at UTEP was named the Institution of the Year, Danai Sanchez the El Paso Chamber Employee of the Year and Marcus Taylor the El Paso Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
Small Business Support through KOSBE

(WJHL) Madison Smith with KOSBE, the Small Business Connection tells us about the free services available to small businesses in our region. For more information visit www.KOSBE.org.
Powerful women succeed in small business

New Chamber of Commerce Director Lacey Deeds has initiated a group called “Females About Business.”. It was started because 53 percent of businesses in Bedford County are owned or managed by women, Deeds said. Deeds has a theory on why that might be. “My personal theory―most jobs here are industrial,...
FinTech Offers Small Business Bonds, Not Bank Loans to Fund Growth

Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to raise some money now have the opportunity to issue bonds to their everyday customers and cash in on their “beloveability factor.” The idea is that budding entrepreneurs can quickly source the funding they need to grow their business, while giving loyal patrons the chance to make a bit of money in the process.
