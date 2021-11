Mario Cristobal is gaining control over the Pac-12. It hasn’t always been pretty, but right now Oregon is the only Pac-12 team ranked and there are currently only three Pac-12 teams with enough wins to qualify for a bowl game. More Pac-12 teams will qualify for bowl games this year, but entering Week 11 with only one team bowl eligible is mind-boggling. The Pac-12 is a complete mess this year, as it has been, really, for the past five years.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO