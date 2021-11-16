Black River mayor race ends in apparent tie; Lyme supervisor candidate extends election night lead

Village of Black River sign on NY-971V seen Sept. 2. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Results are still unofficial, but it appears there is a tie in the race for mayor of Black River.

On Monday, Jefferson County election officials began counting absentee and affidavit ballots for the general election that ended Nov. 2.

In Black River, David K. Leonard was the Republican candidate. Current mayor Francis J. Dishaw lost the Republican primary to Mr. Leonard in June but ran a write-in campaign against him.

With all ballots counted, Jefferson County’s Republican election commissioner Jude Seymour said Monday that the two men appear to be in a dead tie, both with 131 votes.

Mr. Leonard finished election night with eight more votes than Mr. Dishaw. Mr. Leonard received eight absentee or affidavit votes, and Mr. Dishaw received 16.

Mr. Seymour said it’s not yet certain if the race is a tie, however. Election result aren’t certified yet; county elections officials are awaiting a ruling from the state Board of Elections. He said the write-ins have complicated the issue slightly, and it’s currently unclear if every write-in that references the name Dishaw will count. Five ballots only have his last name, and two have it misspelled.

“That might be problematic,” Mr. Seymour said. “There’s another Dishaw registered in the village of Black River.”

Mr. Seymour said current election laws state that, if election inspectors can reasonably determine who the voter’s intended candidate is from their ballot, they can count the ballot. But officials are awaiting state guidance on legal precedents before they determine what qualifies as reasonable. Mr. Seymour said it’s entirely possible vote totals could change again before results are certified.

He said he wasn’t clear on what would happen if the race remains a tie.

“There are contingencies for a tie in a general election, they’re spelled out in election law,” he said. “But I’ve been wrong before, so I’m reticent to say what I think the answer is.”

There were two close races in the town of Lyme as well. Among other races, town voters voted for their town supervisor and on a proposition to ban marijuana dispensaries from the town, in this year’s general election.

The town’s proposal to ban marijuana proposals was very close, and Monday’s ballots only brought it closer. On election night, five more people voted to ban dispensaries than voted to allow them. With absentee and affidavit ballots counted, that decision held, but by only two votes.

There were 15 affidavit or absentee ballots in support of the ban, and 18 who rejected it.

Terry D. Countryman, the Democratic candidate for Lyme town supervisor kept his lead in that race. He had 15 more votes than his Republican opponent Tom Strejlau on election night, and earned 24 more absentee and affidavit ballots, bringing his total to 294. Mr. Strejlau brought in 12 more votes, bringing his total to 267.

These results are all unofficial until the county’s election commissioners are certain that each vote is counted correctly. Mr. Seymour said he expects final certification to come by Thanksgiving.

“Every vote counts, and that’s what we’re trying to do now, make every vote count,” he said.