NBA

TPM™ 2021-'21 Game #14 vs Dallas

By Patrick Rasmussen
denverstiffs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuggets vs Mavs II: "Denver brings the BDE to lil' D" or "The Munder Down Under" (Open images in a new tab for a closer look. Charts courtesy of ESPN.COM. All links contained within this piece will open in a new tab or window.) If you are viewing the...

www.denverstiffs.com

denverstiffs.com

Preview: Jokic returns as Denver hosts Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

The Denver Nuggets are riding the mile-high wave after a shorthanded win on Wednesday. Now, the Atlanta Hawks come to town who are normally a very dangerous team but they are struggling at the moment. They are losers of five straight and seven of their last eight games. What used to be a very potent offense last season is now scuffling. They are 19th in the league in PPG at 107, but Denver is 26th at 102 a game.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: This is the Will Barton we’ve been waiting for

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nuggets win their fourth straight, hold yet another opponent under 100

The Denver Nuggets continued their hot play on this homestand defeating the Atlanta Hawks 105-96. They hold yet another opponent under 100 points which means they have held 75% of their opponents under the century mark for the season. They are 8-1 when they do so and it is carrying this team right now. For the majority of the first half, Aaron Gordon followed Trae Young and played tremendous defense on such a tough matchup. He really aided Denver’s victory tonight, shooting the ball effectively and defending just about every position on the court.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

The Nuggets should give Zeke Nnaji more opportunity

It’s no secret that one of the biggest weakness of the Nuggets has been their bench. However, there are certain lineups being discovered and used more that have worked better than the original lineup of Facu/Rivers/PJ/Green/Green. Such as Bones Hyland cementing a place in the rotation. I think the Nuggets should continue the youth movement and give Zeke Nnaji an opportunity over Jamychal Green in the rotation.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Preview: The Nuggets tango with shorthanded Blazers as they seek 5th straight win

The Denver Nuggets are currently riding high on a four game winning streak; including a win without Nikola Jokic over the Indiana Pacers. Now they seek their fifth straight against their rivals, the Portland Trailblazers. They have been middling so far this season under new head coach Chauncey Billups. They’re currently 6-7, despite Damian Lillard playing some of the worst basketball of his career. He’s averaging a (for him) modest 20 points per game on an abysmal 38% from the field, and 26.8% from beyond the arc.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland are immaculate as Nuggets bash Blazers in blowout win for their fifth straight

Will Barton did not play tonight. The Nuggets were down their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best players. Yet they kicked the Blazers teeth in; who in fairness were missing Dame, but they would’ve won this game either way. Nikola Jokic had a masterclass, Bones Hyland had his best game as a pro, and the bench wasn’t abysmal! In fact the team as a whole had their best offensive game of their season; having the highest scoring game of the season, and shooting 47.5% from 3. Just a great game and immaculate vibes. Oh, they also got the Munder.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets (9-5) play against the Dallas Mavericks (4-4) at American Airlines Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021. Denver Nuggets 101, Dallas Mavericks 111 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind. Grand Rapids Gold lost 124-109 to the Iowa Wolves tonight. –...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Joy has returned to Denver basketball

The Denver Nuggets are back. Missing three starters of their own, the Nuggets ran the Portland Trailblazers (sans Damian Lillard) off the court by 29 points. Nikola Jokic had a near-triple-double in just three quarters of work, but even that wasn’t the biggest story. Denver’s bench - justifiably maligned all season as it had posted the fifth-worst point total of any team’s bench unit - has exploded this week into a bounty of production. The Nuggets won without Jokic earlier in the week as he served a one-game suspension, and now sit at 9-4 on the season and in first place in the division.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Stat of the Week: There is no comparison for what Nikola Jokić is doing

Monday night’s game was just another ho hum performance for the best player in the NBA. When the buzzer sounded, Nikola Jokić had accumulated 35 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists in a 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s fair to cut the team some slack for this particular L. Following a five game winning streak at home, the Nuggets traveled to Dallas on Monday and suited just 11 players. Among the absences were big men Vlatko Čančar, Zeke Nnaji and Petr Cornelie. Oh, and Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Michael Porter Jr., Denver’s starting perimeter trio, were all absent as well.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: 76ers throttle the Nuggets despite 30 from Jokic

The Denver Nuggets lost their second in a row as the Philadelphia 76ers handed them a beating tonight. The first quarter was competitive, but Denver could not foster any consistent momentum. Nikola Jokic played fantastic again along with some efficient play from Barton but it was not enough. Denver’s bench struggled more than any game this season giving Philly several opportunities to extend their lead.
NBA
NBA

