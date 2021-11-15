ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hilton Announces the Opening of Hilton Hotel Tahiti

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHY IT RATES: The new Hilton Hotel Tahiti boasts the island's largest pool and features a variety of restaurants and a spa. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Travelers now have a new escape when visiting the capital of French Polynesia, with the opening of the new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti. Conveniently offering...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek appoints hotel manager

ORLANDO, FLA. – Jonathan Raz has been named as hotel manager of Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Prior to starting as hotel manager, he was complex director of food and beverage for both Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Owned by Park Hotels and Resorts and managed by Hilton, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek recently debuted as the brand’s first property after converting and rebranding from a 1,009-room Hilton Hotels & Resorts property.
ECONOMY
loyaltylobby.com

Hilton Automated Upgrades Processing Order Revealed

Hilton, in October, made official the automated upgrades for Diamond and Gold members that we already had experienced and covered since early August (read more here). What was unclear at the time, and still Hilton has not officially communicated to program members what the upgrade order is. However, we can now confirm what is used to determine to whom these automated upgrades go.
LIFESTYLE
travelworldnews.com

Hilton Cancun Celebrates Opening, Expanding Hilton’s Fast Growing All-Inclusive Footprint

Hilton announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, on November 8. Located on the picturesque coastline of Riviera Maya. Hidden behind a mangrove nature preserve, on a secluded stretch of the beach, the hotel offers travelers the perfect blend of Mexican heritage and modern sophistication with an abundance of choices to create an ideal getaway. With 715 guest rooms and suites, the resort combines premier service with all-inclusive amenities welcoming guests to enjoy a vast array of dining experiences, an expansive oceanfront pool complex with Splash Pool, tailored wellness options and endless entertainment.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

100 Acre Hilton Cancun All-Inclusive Resort Opens

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, a new beachfront resort featuring 715 guest rooms and suites and located on the coastline of Riviera Maya. “Hilton Cancun marks an important milestone that cements our commitment to growing our all-inclusive portfolio that we launched several years ago,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With more than 80 hotels welcoming guests throughout Mexico, including five all-inclusive resorts, Hilton is poised to continue growing in this important region and category, and Hilton Cancun is the perfect hotel to showcase our capabilities in the all-inclusive space. The hotel’s location, elevated amenities and signature Hilton hospitality will welcome travelers from around the globe to experience the beauty of Cancun.”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hilton Honors#Restaurants#Fitness#French#Hilton Hotels Resorts#Hilton Hotel Tahiti#Tahitian#Signature Hilton
BoardingArea

Hilton Honors’ Surprising Upgrade Priority

While airlines are generally pretty transparent about the order in which elite upgrades are processed, the same often isn’t true of hotels. In other words, certain elite members may be eligible for room upgrades, but there’s not much published in terms of the order in which elite members are upgraded.
LIFESTYLE
irei.com

Hilton to open 15 Doubletree by Hilton in Southeast Asia

Hilton has plans to open 15 DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Southeast Asia over the coming years across key and emerging destinations. “Following the reopening of domestic and international borders, the surge in travel demand we’ve observed across international markets after an extended period of disconnect shows that travelers are eager to hit the road, reconnect and seek out new experiences once more,” said Paul Hutton, area vice president, head of Southeast Asia, Hilton. “More than ever, regardless of the reason for travel, consumers expect comfort, service and safety in the hotels they choose. DoubleTree by Hilton is poised to not only meet, but exceed, travelers’ evolving needs and expectations as it continues expanding to new locales in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other well-loved and upcoming destinations in the region.”
INDUSTRY
travelagewest.com

The Latest Hotel News From Hilton, JW Marriott, Preferred Hotels and More

Hotel companies show no sign of slowing down their expansion plans, with a slew of new and upcoming properties debuting around the world from Hilton’s portfolio of brands, as well as JW Marriott. New buyout opportunities from Preferred Hotels & Resorts round out the recent hotel updates travel advisors and their clients will want to know about.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Disneyland
travelawaits.com

Hilton To Debut Its Largest Asia Pacific Hotel In January 2022

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hilton is now taking reservations for its newest hotel in the Asia Pacific, and this one is enormous. The Hilton Singapore Orchard will open its doors in January as...
HILTON, NY
businesstraveller.com

Hilton’s Curio Collection opens sixth London property

Hilton has unveiled its latest London property under the Curio Collection brand, located opposite Stratford International station. The hotel is housed within an 18-storey building which “sports a delicate yet distinctive exterior frame formed by slim vertical fins reminiscent of railway lines”, and which “draws inspiration from New York’s famous Flatiron building, with its narrow triangular footprint”.
ECONOMY
franchising.com

Hilton Is Ready for Europe’s Travel Revival

November 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // MCLEAN, Va. - As the easing of travel restrictions begins to release pent-up demands for travel across the Atlantic, Hilton is well-positioned to welcome business and leisure guests back to the region with more than 480 hotels totaling 97,000 rooms in its European portfolio.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Hilton to open beachfront resort in Odessa

Hilton has announced plans to open a beachfront resort in the port city of Odessa in Ukraine. Hilton Odessa is set to open in spring 2025 at Vannyi Lane, with a seafront building on Primorskyi Lane. It is located within walking distance of the resort area of Arcadia, which includes a beach and entertainment complex, additional beaches along the Black Sea coast, and the city centre is a 15-minute drive from the hotel.
HOME & GARDEN
breakingtravelnews.com

Hilton Doha honoured by World Travel Awards

Hilton Doha has been crowned Qatar’s Leading City Hotel by the global ceremony platform, World Travel Awards. The international awards brand is recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, each year rewarding and celebrating global brands from all sectors of the travel and tourism industry. Hilton Doha triumphed among...
TRAVEL
fabulousarizona.com

Holiday Experiences at Hilton Sedona

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock‘s long-awaited Winter Wonderland has finally returned for the holiday season and is back in full force with new seasonal-inspired spa offerings, elf deliveries and an enchanting igloo dining experience that looks like it was pulled straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. After last...
SEDONA, AZ
staradvertiser.com

New Hilton hotel tower planned in Waikiki

Hilton Hawaiian Village plans to expand its footprint onto more of Ala Moana Boulevard with a new tower, adding 515 hotel rooms to what already is Waikiki’s largest resort property. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital...
HONOLULU, HI
TravelPulse

Kimpton Khao Yai To Be Third Kimpton Property in Thailand

WHY IT RATES: The Kimpton Khao Yai will offer a luxury wellness retreat within the UNESCO-recognized Khao Yai National Park in Thailand. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, one of the six brands in IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection continues its growth momentum...
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

Chicago’s First Hilton Lifestyle Hotel Opens

Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop has opened as the first Hilton lifestyle property and the first Canopy by Hilton hotel in Chicago. Hilton’s new lifestyle property at 226 W. Jackson—the former site of the bustling headquarters of the iconic Chicago and North Western Railway—joins the recently opened Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop to become a dual-branded hospitality powerhouse in the city’s Loop neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
cascadebusnews.com

Wealth Hospitality Offers Extended-Stay Travel Accommodations to Bend with the Opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton

(Photo | Courtesy of Home2 Suites) Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced the opening of one of its newest properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 115 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Located at 21241 NE Livingston Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend is in close proximity to Pilot Butte, Worthy Brewing, St. Charles Hospital, Les Schwab Amphitheatre and the Old Mill District. Recommended sites are Newberry National Volcanic Monument, High Desert Museum and Tumalo State Park. Mount Bachelor and the Cascade Mountains are just a short drive to explore.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy