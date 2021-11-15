Hilton Announces the Opening of Hilton Hotel Tahiti

Hilton has plans to open 15 DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Southeast Asia over the coming years across key and emerging destinations. “Following the reopening of domestic and international borders, the surge in travel demand we’ve observed across international markets after an extended period of disconnect shows that travelers are eager to hit the road, reconnect and seek out new experiences once more,” said Paul Hutton, area vice president, head of Southeast Asia, Hilton. “More than ever, regardless of the reason for travel, consumers expect comfort, service and safety in the hotels they choose. DoubleTree by Hilton is poised to not only meet, but exceed, travelers’ evolving needs and expectations as it continues expanding to new locales in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other well-loved and upcoming destinations in the region.”

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO