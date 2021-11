Four days before she started her freshman year, Reauna Stiff got some of the worst news of her life. Her father was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. “My father passed away in the second semester. Through all the hardship I pushed on, knowing that he would want me to succeed. I changed my major many times, had trouble reaching out to make friends and continued to have the normal daily college student struggles on top of everything else.”

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO