ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

How Fashion Orbits Wes Anderson's Cinematic Universe

By Jacqueline Navas
crfashionbook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon Wes Anderson's latest silver screen release—The French Dispatch—all eyes flocked to the film's only element rivaling ingenious writing... the clothes. Characters are dressed impeccably without fail in any Anderson flick, a guarantee as steadfast as the clever architecture to backdrop. Beginning with 1998's Rushmore and later hits like The Grand...

www.crfashionbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
irvineweekly.com

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch: Visually Dazzling, Emotionally Devoid

You only have to watch a few seconds of Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch to know who’s pulling the strings. Reminiscent of J.D. Salinger or Anthony Trollope – two writers whose books possess distinct airs, whimsical personalities and cursory speech patterns – Anderson’s cinematic realm is populated with naturally gifted, overly-poised but deeply neurotic characters who scurry and flit through their lives without ever stopping to reflect on them. They’re not necessarily multifaceted, but they do speak to the obsessive nature of human frailty.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Lady Gaga Shuts Down House of Gucci Premiere in Glamorous Purple Gown

Give Lady Gaga some applause! The 35-year-old actress and singer attended the U.K. premiere of her new movie House of Gucci at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema in London on Nov. 9. Naturally, she wore a design from the fashion house and sported a semi-sheer purple gown from Gucci's Love Parade collection along with Tiffany & Co. jewels; long, sparkly, semi-sheer black gloves; fishnet stockings and platform boots. Mother Monster wasn't the only A-lister in attendance. Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, and Camille Cottin were among the stars to walk the red carpet, as well. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Wes Anderson’s Signature Style Isn’t Only Skin-Deep

Apples and oranges are both round fruit. We tell ourselves not to compare them—but given how often those reminders come, it seems many of us can’t resist. It’s the same impulse for unrigorous comparison that leads us to evaluate the oeuvre of Francophile American filmmaker Wes Anderson as twee, cute, precious—even increasingly lacking “objectivity,” as John Ganz noted in a Gawker lament this week. Ganz, a self-declared onetime fan of the director, now sees Anderson as an old man cosplaying as a “precocious child,” a director who artificially inserts his own sense of cleverness in his films. But his take, and others like it—the sort that have dogged Anderson for years—are not critical elucidations of Anderson’s work so much as a series of imprecise, or lazy, readings.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Late Checkout FW21 Evokes Serious Wes Anderson Vibes

Following its debut “The Bellboy: Chapter I” collection earlier this year, Madrid-based label Late Checkout returns for its second drop of 2021, aptly entitled: “The Bellboy: Chapter II”. Founded in 2019 by Antón Álvarez and Alex Turrión, the brand was born following a life of travel, hotels, long working days...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Roman Coppola
Person
Timothée Chalamet
High-Def Digest

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Coming to Blu-ray December 28th

Wes Anderson's long-awaited The French Dispatch will go to press on Blu-ray December 28th, 2021. Originally set to release in theaters in July 2020, Wes Anderson's latest tribute to inventively whimsical filmmaking and the power of the press - The French Dispatch was pushed back over a year thanks to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Now after a respectable theatrical outing, you'll be able to bring it home to Blu-ray in a single disc Blu-ray + Digital set as a bonus Christmas gift to yourself on December 28th, 2021.
MOVIES
BC Heights

Wes Anderson Returns with Droll Stories and All-Star Cast

Set in the fictional French town Ennui-sur-Blasé, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch commemorates journalism and storytelling by bringing to life the articles that make up the town’s renowned magazine, of which the film is named after. One of the most anticipated movies this year, the film was finally released on Oct. 22 after several delays which left fans increasingly anticipative.
MOVIES
mediafeed.org

Wes Anderson’s most memorable movie characters

There are a few things that immediately come to mind when you hear the name Wes Anderson. There’s his love for symmetrical framing, dollhouse shots, a bright and vibrant color palette, a retro ’60s soundtrack, and his penchant for creating some of the most memorable, one-of-a-kind characters you’ll ever see in film.
MOVIES
Daily Targum

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' is his greatest film thus far

If you've ever heard of Wes Anderson, it's most likely for his distinct style in both filmmaking and storytelling. Near-constant symmetrical cinematography, impressively stacked celebrity castings, quick-witted dialogue and delicately built set designs are among the most abundant characteristics of Anderson's filmography, and "The French Dispatch" is no exception to these rules.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#French Fashion#Italian Fashion#The French Dispatch#The Grand Budapest Hotel
Design Milk

The Twee Keys Inspired by the Color Palette of Wes Anderson

The oeuvre of auteur Wesley Wales Anderson – aka Wes Anderson – is immediately distinguishable at even a quick glance. The filmmaker’s impeccable, precise eye for composition, illuminated by a seemingly timeless palette of pastels paints his body of work with a uniquely nostalgic aura swimming with whimsy and wonder. Keyboard maker Angry Miao surprisingly has dipped into this unmistakable tonal range to tinge a trio of mechanical keyboards with “a sense of idiosyncraticness and exquisiteness” with their anachronistically named, Cyberboard R3 series.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cartoon Brew

Short Pick Of The Day: ‘Aline’ By Wes Anderson

In Wes Anderson’s first-ever music video, Jarvis Cocker (under the alias Tip-Top) covers the classic French chanson “Aline” by Christophe. The animated video ties in with Anderson’s latest feature The French Dispatch, which was released on October 22. Directed by Wes Anderson. Illustration and animation by Javi Aznarez. Animation supervisor...
ENTERTAINMENT
dornob.com

Wes Anderson’s Restored 1950s Train Carriage Looks Like a Scene Straight Out of His Films

If you’ve seen Wes Anderson’s films before, you’re definitely noticed his highly distinctive aesthetic, even if you can’t quite put it into words. It’s not just the delightful vintage costumery or the romantic architecture that defines a signature Wes Anderson scene – it’s the perfect symmetry of many shots, the frequent use of slow-motion, the mood-setting color palettes and typography carried through each film, and the tint of the color filters that create a whimsical, dreamlike quality. Taken all together, the aesthetic is sort of like nostalgia for a past that’s a little too pretty to be real, as seen in films like The Darjeeling Limited, Moonrise Kingdom, and Anderson’s latest, The French Dispatch.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Austin Chronicle

West Anderson Becomes Wes Anderson

What do you get if you cross Wes Anderson with a ticket for The French Dispatch? All the way to the Alamo Village. Sorry, not much of a joke, but then the city of Austin renaming West Anderson as Wes Anderson isn't a joke, either. Yes, in honor of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Elite Daily

Everyone's Freaking Out Over Harry Styles Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harry Styles is a man of many talents. He can sing, dance, and act: a triple threat. Fans of Styles are no stranger to watching him bring characters to life on the big screen in movies such as 2017’s Dunkirk and his upcoming films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. The 27-year-old’s newest big-screen moment was in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which was released in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5. But his appearance in the film didn’t come until a surprise post-credits scene, and everyone’s freaking out over Styles joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To be honest his character is so perfect for him, and these tweets about Harry Styles joining the MCU seem to agree with the casting decision.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

MOONRISE KINGDOM Actor Jake Ryan Joins Wes Anderson's Next film ASTEROID CITY

Jake Ryan (Moonrise Kingdom, Isle of Dogs, Eighth Grade) has reunited with director Wes Anderson for his next film project, which is titled Asteroid City. This is the same film that shot in Spain and recently wrapped production. There are still no plot details to share, but the recently revealed...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

In Praise of Wes Anderson’s Finest Film: The Grand Budapest Hotel

If I have to conjure a pure Wes Anderson scene in my mind, I think of a bright red elevator, two bellhops holding perfectly still, wearing deep royal purple with brass buttons, matching the dinner coat of their concierge, Gustave H., a stoic, pretentious tyrant in his beautiful little kingdom of The Grand Budapest Hotel. Gustave sits, holding the hand of his elderly guest/patron/lover who is leaving the hotel and, as she grows feebler and fascism encroaches on the fictional European country of Zubrowka, is afraid she’s afraid she’ll never return. He’s just told her that her choice in fingernail varnish makes him physically repulsed, but now he’s trying to soothe her. He recites a classic poem, all pretty nature imagery; everything in the shot remains perfectly still, except for her head, which moves to rest on his shoulder as he speaks.
MOVIES
bcgavel.com

Wes Anderson's Experimentation Shines in 'The French Dispatch'

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s newest film, takes artistic leaps that deviate from his well-known and aesthetically pleasing norm while still staying true to his sought-after style. Released in the US on October 22, The French Dispatch features the signature cast of stars that accompany most Anderson films. Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, and many more play an eclectic group of characters that immerse themselves in Anderson’s semi-real world. This world becomes a backdrop for the various happenings in a fictional 20th century France that are so eloquently reported by the French foreign bureau of a Kansas newspaper.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy