‘Adele: One Night Only’ Special: The Top Moments | THR News

Adele is marking a new era in her life. The 15-time Grammy Award winner, 33, took the stage for Sunday's CBS special Adele One Night Only, where she dazzled in a head-to-toe custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry. The singer performed at the iconic Griffith Observatory...
The first trailer for Adele’s forthcoming CBS TV special has been released.Airing on Sunday (14 November), Adele: One Night Only will see the singer sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and give a live performance to an intimate crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. You can find out everything you need to know about the special here.“Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele,” Winfrey says in the trailer, describing the TV event as a “very special night”.Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load...
Adele is back giving us the content we've all been gagging for. Not only has the 'Hello' singer bestowed upon us the news that her hugely-anticipated new album, 30, will be released mid-November, and treated us to a record breaking first single in 'Easy On Me', but she's also serving us fashion look after fashion look.
Adele may be the queen of breakup ballads — or at least one of the queens, alongside Taylor Swift — but on Sunday night, she helped two fans get engaged during her “Adele One Night Only” special, which aired on CBS. And she was really relieved it went according to plan.
It only rains about one day in October in Los Angeles. That’s what Ben Winston discovered in his research earlier this year as the producer began to scope out the best possible dates to stage an Adele concert special at the Griffith Observatory.
Winston, executive producer of the CBS special “Adele: One Night Only,” which scored more than 10 million viewers in its debut on Sunday, revealed that the carefully laid plans for the special were redrawn quickly when it became clear via weather radar about 72 hours before that it was definitely going to pour on Oct. 25, the day...
Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
Juliet and Amanda discuss Taylor Swift’s rerelease of her album Red (Taylor’s Version). They break down the production of the album, talk about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and weigh in on her SNL performance (3:35). Then, they focus on Adele’s One Night Only special and touch on her guest list, the scale of the production, her Oprah interview, her new songs, and more (28:38)!
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following his split from Jennifer Lopez, is Alex Rodriguez looking for love?. Page Six reports A-Rod, 46, has his eyes on “The Real Housewives of New York” star Kelly Bensimon, 53. A source claimed, “They have a cute and flirty text relationship. Alex has asked her out more than once...
A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, has been shared as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The two-year-old, who has inherited his father Prince Harry's red hair, can be seen collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the Sussexes' Montecito home.
Married couple Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are gearing up for their next chapter into parenthood, and what’s a better way to celebrate the journey than an “around the world” themed baby shower?. The daytime talk show host appears to be in her third trimester already, after announcing she was pregnant...
Her hotly anticipated and very emotional album 30 is set for release this Friday. And Adele revealed this week that she walked away from a secret relationship a year after she split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki because she associated him with the breakdown of her marriage. Speaking to The...
Watch: Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana. This angel has found her forever partner in crime: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged!. The Charlie's Angels alum and the screenwriter put a ring on it after dating for nearly two years, the actress confirmed to Howard Stern on No. 2. Stewart, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.
Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
Tom Hanks gave a heartbreaking farewell to his late “Bosom Buddies” co-star and longtime pal Peter Scolari. The Oscar winner, 65, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where he remembered his friend, who passed away last month after a two-year battle with cancer. A clip from a 1981 episode first rolled...
