‘Adele: One Night Only’ Special: The Top Moments | THR News

Cover picture for the articleAdele made her first TV promotional stop on Sunday night...

The Independent

Adele promises a night of music and ‘filthy jokes’ in first trailer for Oprah Winfrey special One Night Only

The first trailer for Adele’s forthcoming CBS TV special has been released.Airing on Sunday (14 November), Adele: One Night Only will see the singer sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and give a live performance to an intimate crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. You can find out everything you need to know about the special here.“Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele,” Winfrey says in the trailer, describing the TV event as a “very special night”.Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load...
Elle

Adele And Oprah Coordinate In Cream Suits For 'Adele One Night Only'

Adele is back giving us the content we've all been gagging for. Not only has the 'Hello' singer bestowed upon us the news that her hugely-anticipated new album, 30, will be released mid-November, and treated us to a record breaking first single in 'Easy On Me', but she's also serving us fashion look after fashion look.
Adele
Variety

How ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Special Avoided Rain, Found Its Marriage Proposal Couple and Captured L.A. From the Air

It only rains about one day in October in Los Angeles. That’s what Ben Winston discovered in his research earlier this year as the producer began to scope out the best possible dates to stage an Adele concert special at the Griffith Observatory. Winston, executive producer of the CBS special “Adele: One Night Only,” which scored more than 10 million viewers in its debut on Sunday, revealed that the carefully laid plans for the special were redrawn quickly when it became clear via weather radar about 72 hours before that it was definitely going to pour on Oct. 25, the day...
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
The Ringer

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Special

Juliet and Amanda discuss Taylor Swift’s rerelease of her album Red (Taylor’s Version). They break down the production of the album, talk about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and weigh in on her SNL performance (3:35). Then, they focus on Adele’s One Night Only special and touch on her guest list, the scale of the production, her Oprah interview, her new songs, and more (28:38)!
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hello Magazine

Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in new appearance

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, has been shared as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The two-year-old, who has inherited his father Prince Harry's red hair, can be seen collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the Sussexes' Montecito home.
E! News

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Watch: Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana. This angel has found her forever partner in crime: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged!. The Charlie's Angels alum and the screenwriter put a ring on it after dating for nearly two years, the actress confirmed to Howard Stern on No. 2. Stewart, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
