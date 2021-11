New York based Aesop Rock & Blockhead drop the visual to their track FLAMINGO PINK, taken off their recently released collaborative album GARBOLOGY. Aesop Rock and longtime musical ally Blockhead have released their new album ‘Garbology‘ via Rhymesayers. Though the pair’s collaborative relationship stretches back to the start of their respective music careers in the late ’90s, including Blockhead producing two of the most popular songs of Aesop’s back catalog (‘Daylight’ and ‘None Shall Pass’) and lending one another several features across each other’s releases over the interceding years, ‘Garbology’ marks their first full-length release together. The album came together in the midst of Aesop processing the loss of a close friend in January of 2020, which had resulted in a creative lull.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO