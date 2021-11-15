City of Sparks Announces Temporary Sparks Marina Path Closure

Sparks, NV – Beginning today, Monday, November 15, 2021, the Sparks Marina path from the southwest corner of the marina to Harbour Cove Court will be closed from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Pedestrian access to the path will be allowed from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm Monday through Friday and on weekends. The temporary closure is to accommodate the construction of the Sparks Marina Lake Level Control Pipeline Project and the installation of a new concrete path along the easterly shore.

The Sparks Marina Lake Level Control Pipeline project, administered by the City of Sparks, will replace critical flood control infrastructure used to control the Marina water surface level. The new concrete path is being installed by the developer of a new casino at Legends. The projects were coordinated to minimize the impact to residents and visitors of the park.

The path section will be reopened prior to Thanksgiving.