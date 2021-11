Alright fellas, you know OG Taylor Swift was a guilty pleasure back in the day. I mean c’mon, her self-titled album, Fearless, and even Red were good albums. I really have been digging this Red (Taylor’s Version) album. After that big debacle with Big Machine, and her no longer getting a chance to own her masters, you have to respect her finally doing things her own way, taking back ownership, and giving her fans even more.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO