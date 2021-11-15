ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Pritzker issues Executive Order 2021-30

 5 days ago

On Friday, November 12, 2021, Governor Pritzker issued...

CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance. He signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure. That means people who are 6 months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — and those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago — can get a booster shot. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that will help reduce transmission and help prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections. Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COLORADO STATE
WCIA

Sullivan accuses Pritzker of pushing “divisive social issues”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Jesse Sullivan, a Republican primary candidate running for governor, responded to recent measures adopted by the Illinois General Assembly during an interview on Capitol Connection. Sullivan said he would not have signed the repeal of the Parental Notification Act that required doctors to notify parents when minors seek an abortion, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Governor, Lieutenant Governor Celebrate Ceremonial Signing of Executive Order 19-24 with Tribes in Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota-Yesterday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan hosted a bill signing ceremony with elected Minnesota Tribal leaders from most of the 11 federally recognized tribes in the state. The ceremony was held on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds at the State Department of Revenue. The bill, "Government to Government Relationship with Tribal Governments," passed both houses of the Minnesota state legislature earlier this year on June 30, and was signed into law the next day by Minn. Governor Tim Walz. The bill signing ceremony was postponed until November due to COVID-19.
MINNESOTA STATE
theridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Issues New Executive Order on Energy Master Plan, but who will pay $20,000 bill Homeowner Price Tag?

Electric heat, EMP mandate, Energy Master Plan, Governor Murphy, New Jersey Homeowners, RGGI, SmartHeatNJ campaign. Trenton NJ, At a news conference today on the Energy Master Plan, Governor Murphy again failed to answer who will pay the $20,000 cost per home to install electric heat pumps as per the EMP mandate. Governor Murphy was asked a question about paying for the EMP at the October 12, 2021 debate and was unable to answer it there either.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pdjnews.com

Stitt issues executive order on amending birth certificates

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Monday directing the Oklahoma State Department of Health to adhere to existing state statute when it comes to amending birth certificates. The order comes in response to a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit, which authorized the agency to amend birth certificates to reflect nonbinary sex designation in response to a court order. “It has come to…
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Denver

Pueblo-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Suspended For Reported Misconduct

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Pueblo-based COVID-19 vaccine provider over claims of failing to follow federal guidelines on storage and tracking. CDPHE says VitalPoint Urgent Care violated multiple aspects of its provider agreement: Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines in compliance with the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit. Failure to document and report required vaccine administration information. Failure to maintain onsite documentation of the storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccine Inappropriate administration of vaccine to individuals outside of the recommended age group. Failure to report records to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) within 72 hours...
PUEBLO, CO
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee signs executive order for electric fleet

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has signed an executive order that seeks to move state government to an all-electric fleet of vehicles by 2035. The order, signed Nov. 3, requires the 24 executive branch agencies under Inslee’s control — including the Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation — to buy battery-powered electric vehicles to replace passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks with internal combustion engines once they need to be replaced. The Herald of Everett reports that the order requires at least 40% of the fleet to be electric by 2025, 75% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
OLYMPIA, WA
healthvermont.gov

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ORDERS ‘UNIVERSAL BOOSTER PROGRAM’

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ORDERS ‘UNIVERSAL BOOSTER PROGRAM’. All Vermonters 18+ Encouraged to Get COVID Boosters. Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today directed the Agency of Human Services to implement a Universal Booster Program for COVID-19 vaccinations and is strongly encouraging every Vermonter over the age of 18 to get a booster.
MONTPELIER, VT
Liberal First

Governor signs order to establish Division of the Child Advocate

The need for more help for children in foster care or in need of other assistance has long been a need, and recently, the State of Kansas took a step toward helping with just that. In early October, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 21-28 to establish the Division of...
KANSAS STATE
wvtf.org

Tribes and advocates applaud Northam's executive order

For the first time since before 1607, federally-recognized tribes in Virginia now have a seat at the table and a say in state-permitted projects that affect their environmental, cultural and historic resources. The historic executive order by Governor Ralph Northam is also a first in the country. It comes after...
POLITICS
CBS LA

LA County Reports 1,876 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 26 More Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 1,876 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday. The latest figures brought the county’s cumulative totals to 1,518,732 cases and 26,999 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped by another 11 people to 573, one day after tumbling below the 600 mark. Of those patients, 149 were in intensive care, up from 144 on Friday, according to state figures. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS

