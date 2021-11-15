ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

El Anillo International Sports Innovation Center / José María Sánchez García

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Anillo International Sports Innovation Center / José María Sánchez García. Text description provided by the architects. This project articulates a brief for an R&D sports technology centre focused on nature-related activities. The site is located on a peninsula in the Gabriel y Galán Reservoir in Cáceres Province, with seasonal changes...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

13th International Architecture Biennale of São Paulo launches Insurgent Productions - Open Call for Works

13th International Architecture Biennale of São Paulo launches Insurgent Productions - Open Call for Works. The Institute of Architects of Brazil - Department of São Paulo (IABsp) opens a call for papers for the 13th edition of the International Architecture Biennale of São Paulo, with the purpose of bringing together proposals for the exhibition Produções Insurgentes (Insurgent Productions), which will take place in the city of São Paulo in May 21 to July 10, 2022.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Scion Innovation Hub / RTA Studio + Irving Smith Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a reinvention of the Rotorua headquarters of Scion, a Crown Research Institute that specializes in technology development for the forestry industry. Aptly located on the edge of the redwood forest in Whakarewarewa Forest Park, the project brings the workforce, previously siloed in smaller buildings dotted around the campus, into a central innovation hub while creating a new campus arrival point to strengthen the public interface for Scion.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Richardson Innovation Centre / Number TEN Architectural Group

Richardson Innovation Centre / Number TEN Architectural Group. Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Aluminum Composite Panels, Atrium Stair Glass, Curtain Wall, Delta Beams, Gillis Quarries, Glass, Lab Benching, Precast Concrete, Structural steel, Wood Feature Wall. Lead Architects: Brent Bellamy. Structural Engineer: Crosier Kilgour and Partners. Mechanical Engineer: SMS Engineering. Electrical Engineer: SMS Engineering.
AMERICAS
aithority.com

Scala Data Centers Announces CTO To Leverage Innovation And Automation Of Its Operations

Scala Data Centers – the sustainable Hyperscalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge – an investment holding in digital infrastructure – reinforces its executive team with the hiring of Agostinho Villela for the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Graduated in Electronic Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro, Villela is part of a select group of professionals in Latin America and around the world to hold the position of Distinguished Engineer (DE) at IBM, one of the highest recognitions in the company’s technical career.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#S Nchez
ArchDaily

Control and Operations Center / El Equipo Mazzanti

Mixed Use Architecture, Control Center, Community Center. General objectives of the initiative. During the last years in Colombia a series of highways that seek to unify the country, characterized by mountainous geography and difficult to access. This hard infrastructure is characterized by connecting ports and important cities, passing through regions very little served by the state with a lot of poverty; the communities through which these highways pass do not receive much more than connectivity.
VISUAL ART
Pharos-Tribune

Century Career Center Intern: Alexander Lopez Ortiz

Parents’ names: Gabriel Lopez Jr. and Maria Ortiz. Century Career Center class: Professional Career Internship. Alexander Lopez Ortiz: “This internship has helped me learn more about carpentry and has given me more experience with construction. It also helps me with teamwork and leadership skills while I am helping the students learn how to use tools and equipment. I am learning to be more patient with my peers. This internship has helped me understand how to do things easier.”
JOBS
Pharos-Tribune

Century Career Center Intern: Angel Flores

Parents’ names: Dora Christopher and James Christopher. Post-secondary plans: Ivy Tech for automotive technology. Century Career Center class: Professional Career Internship. Business name: Century Career Center Collision Repair. Supervisor’s name: Aaron Smith. Supervisor’s title: Teacher. Student’s input. Angel Flores: “Ever since I started my internship in Automotive Collision Repair, I’ve...
JOBS
ArchDaily

RIBA Announces 2021 International Prize Shortlist

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced its shortlist for the 2021 International Prize, a prestigious biennial award that celebrates the world’s best new projects that “champion buildings that change the world and positively impact the community around them". The jury has selected three projects from a list of 16 projects in 11 countries, and will announce the winner on Thursday 2nd December.
FRANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ArchDaily

Screen Tied Dual House / BCHO Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Geumkok-dong office, located on the outskirts of Seoul was originally a two individual housing situated closely to one another. The client initially wished the office to be an entirely new building. However, our firm strongly believed that seeking for the unique juxtaposition and the intersection of old and new may become the fundamental identity of this project where the two most opposing theme naturally coexists. As our core belief towards the project was solidified, we began by reinterpreting on spaces of different time via superimposing various parts of the existing region.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture

Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture. As part of Velux's Build for Life online conference, ArchDaily will be hosting the Daylight in Architecture Sessions. Today Chris Precht, Sanne van der Burgh and Louis Becker will discuss how to leverage buildings to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

ATO Design > VR Competition: Adapting to the Future

How architecture can adapt to the times considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects of Climate change. The inaugural ATO Design > VR Competition invites young architects and students of architecture. AIM. The competition is a response to the events and experiences of the year 2020 and a part...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

No. 5 Service Station of the Ecological Corridor around Erhai Lake / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio

No. 5 Service Station of the Ecological Corridor around Erhai Lake / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio. Background and site: cluster design and a low-lying land without seeing Erhai Lake. The construction of the ecological corridor around Erhai Lake is an important measure for the regional governance of the west of Erhai Lake. The elimination of illegal buildings within 150 meters along the blue line of Erhai Lake has formed an ecological corridor in the west of the sea, alleviated the relationship between man and nature, and also provided an opportunity for tourists to approach and enjoy Erhai Lake. In order to better serve the people of the ecological corridor, the local government invited 10 well-known domestic architects to design the cluster of 20 service stations along the ecological corridor. 3andwich Design/He Wei Studio is responsible for the design of No. 5 and No. 6 service stations.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

VELUX and EFFEKT Develop Strategic Framework for Designing Healthier and More Sustainable Build Environment

VELUX and EFFEKT Develop Strategic Framework for Designing Healthier and More Sustainable Build Environment. VELUX Group reveals The Build for Life concept aimed at creating sustainable communities and built environment through affordable, socially-oriented designs and new housing models, healthy indoor climates and the use of low-impact materials. Developed together with EFFEKT, MOE engineers and Danish construction company Enemaerke & Petersen A/S, the concept provides architects and city planners with a “compass’ for navigating the sustainability imperatives of the moment while encouraging the design of healthier living places.
DESIGN
massdevice.com

Smith+Nephew creates digital surgery and robotics innovation center in Germany

London-based Smith+Nephew’s new innovation center, based in Munich, aims to bring together healthcare professionals from Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the company’s R&D and medical education teams to gain further understanding in digital surgery and robotics techniques and technologies. According to a news release, Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence digital...
ENGINEERING
ArchDaily

Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers. Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. This is a minimal architecture in which to hold meetings with visiting clients who have come for observation or examinations. As well as dissolving into its surroundings, the architecture’s interplay with nature elevates them both, and we explored ways to flawlessly connect the interior and exterior.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology / URBANUS

Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology / URBANUS. Manufacturers: Armstrong 阿姆斯壮, SOBEN Green Board 松本板业, 立邦. Text description provided by the architects. Relying on the hills behind, the Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology stretches horizontally. The huge roof slides down along the rock mountain, hangs in the air, and stretches out a large eave to the west, providing a shady space under the local hot climate condition. Looking from the outdoor playground, the roof asymmetrically stretches down, emphasizing the dynamic exterior of the roof. The large steps are part of the gymnasium base, which leads to the playground and is supported by the V-shaped concrete structure. Since there aren’t risers between treads, the space under the steps can also receive lights, which means the space can be used as an informal sports space. Through these stands, the gymnasium and the outdoor playground are integrated as a whole.
VISUAL ART
cornerstone.edu

De Witt Center for Nursing Boasts Innovative Training Technology

With the development of Cornerstone University’s new nursing program and the remodeling of Daverman Hall for the Mary De Witt Center for Nursing also comes a vital aspect of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Cornerstone—new technology to help students prepare for work in hospitals and clinics around the world.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ArchDaily

MVRDV, Fathom Studio and Two Row Architect Reveal Finalist Proposal for Canada’s LGBTQ2+ National Monument

MVRDV, Fathom Studio and Two Row Architect Reveal Finalist Proposal for Canada’s LGBTQ2+ National Monument. Canada’s Department of National Heritage has announced the five finalists for the LGBTQ2+ National Monument competition, a project meant to tell the story of generations of people who have been persecuted, specifically during the LGBT Purge period. Among the shortlisted designs is The Lens, a proposal that turns a symbol of oppression into an identity element and uses the landscape to express the community’s reverberation into society. Designed by a team comprising Canadian office Fathom studio, MVRDV and Two Row Architect, the proposal seeks to express resiliency, creating a space for memorialization and education while providing an inclusive space for the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community.
SOCIETY
ArchDaily

Pre-Announcement: "Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival", Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition Coming Soon

Pre-Announcement: "Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival", Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition Coming Soon. Jianhu (Jian Lake) is the origin of local Yue civilization. It has witnessed the vitality and development of the city for thousands of years. Sitting at the junction between the Keqiao urban zone and Kuaiji Mountain landscape, it features a unique blended context of “mountain, lake, city and farmland”, and also a number of beautiful humanistic stories. Today, under Keqiao's development positioning—the "International Textile Capital", Jianhu is opening up and embracing creativity altogether.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Miss Dong and Martin Public Art Space / Zaixing Architectural Design

Miss Dong and Martin Public Art Space / Zaixing Architectural Design. Manufacturers: 四川道明竹艺产业发展有限公司, 深圳市奥克金鼎空间膜技术开发有限公司, 自贡新雄风陶瓷制造有限公司. Landscape Design: Dream Design Master Co. Ltd. Lighting Consultant: Lumia Lab Shanghai Co. Ltd. Origins from Eastern Suburbs Industrial Park and the original features of the site. Dongjiao Memory was converted from the former site...
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy