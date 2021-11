CHICAGO — It is the most prominent item on Billy Eppler’s résumé, making it impossible to ignore. No matter how many want to see Eppler get this opportunity with the Mets, how many believe he can thrive as the team’s next general manager — and that is a sizable contingent, based on my (highly informal) survey of people both remotely and here at the MLB owners’ meetings — this would mark his second shot at the big chair. His first shot went poorly, producing five consecutive losing seasons with the Angels before owner Arte Moreno dismissed him following the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO