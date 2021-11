This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the Florida legislature into a special session in order to coerce his Republican majority to pass a series of measures intended to diminish the ability of private businesses and government to promote COVID vaccinations. Of course, this has very little to do with the welfare of Floridians. DeSantis is making his case directly to a right-wing swath of 2024 national primary voters that he is the most anti-mask, anti-vaccine governor in America.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO