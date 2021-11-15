BlackburnTakeover Reaches One-Month Milestone

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that 99 percent of Maryland seniors have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. Maryland ranks in the top 10 in the nation in boosters for seniors. Hogan also noted that the state has already surpassed 50,000 vaccinations for kids between the ages of 5-11. “From our oldest to youngest eligible, we continue to lead one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” said Governor Hogan. “We have gotten to this point by listening to the experts and by following the science, and that is exactly what we will continue to do as we work to get those last remaining 1 percent of seniors, and the 12.7 percent of remaining adults in our state vaccinated, and as we now work to get more of our school-age children vaccinated.” Maryland continues to make progress with its vaccinations as there are nearly 8.9 million vaccinations in the state. This includes 692,092 booster shots. CDC data also shows that 87.3 percent of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO