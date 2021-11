Gold bulls are showing up in Asia as trading starts to pick up. US dollar is also making tracks across the forex board as traders await keynote speeches from central bankers. Update: Gold price is looking to reverse Thursday’s drop, as it flirts with daily highs above $1,860, shrugging off the advance in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautious amid China’s indebted property sector woes and looming risks of faster monetary policy tightening to combat inflation. Investors rush to hold the traditional safe-haven gold ahead of US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the new Fed Chair, with Lael Brainard running for the top job alongside the incumbent Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, a slew of Fedspeak will keep the traders entertained as the week draws to an end.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO