ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Closes Flat As IBD 50 Lags; This Industry And This Sector Emerge As Leaders

By JUAN CARLOS ARANCIBIA
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market might already be in its holiday mood after sleepwalking through...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

JD Stock Climbs As Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Top Expectations

China-based JD.com (JD) reported better-than-expected third quarter results Thursday, crediting a "growing consumer mindshare" due to an expansion into supermarkets and other retail categories. JD stock climbed. The company reported adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $33.9 billion. Analysts expected JD to report earnings of 31...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Equity Residential Stock Is Movin' On Up With 81 RS Rating

When considering what names to put on your watchlist, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Equity Residential (EQR) just met that criteria with a new score of 81. Is Equity Residential stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 18, 2021

(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary 209.32 1.17 0.56 23.6K. (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology 169.32 0.93 0.55 17.0K. (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 106.75 0.27 0.25 1.6K. (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 80.67 0.13 0.16 1.4K. (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibd#The Stock Market#Nasdaq
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares rose 10.96% to $16.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) stock increased by 10.58% to $31.87. The market value of their...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Workday Stock Falls As Guidance Edges By Views Amid Acquisition

Workday (WDAY) reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates but subscription revenue guidance just edged by Wall Street targets. WDAY stock fell as the company announced an acquisition. Workday said it has agreed to buy software maker Vndly for $510 million in cash. Pleasanton, Calif.-based Workday reported results for...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: This Shipping Growth Stock Forms New Entry; Is It A Buy?

Shipping companies have been reaping the benefits of global supply-chain issues, which is why growth stocks like ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) have been rising. The company just reported strong earnings and is on its way toward a new buy point. The stock has shown notable action in recent weeks as...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks Mixed In Late Trade As Amazon Breaks Out, Apple Leads Dow; Chips, Retailers Rally

The big benchmarks remained mixed in afternoon trade Thursday, as Dow Jones stock Cisco held the industrials in the red. Retailers, already in a positive mood after solid October data released on Tuesday, received another boost after strong earnings reports from Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), Victoria's Secret (VSCO) and others. Chip stocks rallied as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) chased Nvidia (NVDA) up the Philadelphia semiconductor index.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Investor's Business Daily

Rambus Stock Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Rambus (RMBS), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 86 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Eye New Highs With Amazon, Apple In New Buy Zones; EV Leaders Sell Off

The stock market finished mostly higher Thursday, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed in on fresh record highs. After a tech-driven rally, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are in new buy zones. Today's Stock Market Action The Nasdaq and S&P 500 outperformed Thursday, rallying 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Accelerating Earnings, Sales Growth Put This Growth Stock In Spotlight

Stock Spotlight highlights companies with strong earnings and sales growth. Today, we focus on Progressive Software (PRGS), whose fundamentals certainly warrant a deeper look. Growth stock Progressive Software, founded in 1981, is headquartered in Bedford, Mass. The company publishes business software applications. It currently serves over 1,700 independent vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers and 3…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Intuit Stock Jumps As Financial Software Firm Crushes Earnings Targets

Financial software firm Intuit (INTU) late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter. It also guided higher than views for the current quarter and full year. Intuit stock jumped in extended trading. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.53 a share on sales of $2.01...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Hyatt Stock Generating Improved Strength; Sales Soared 113% Last Quarter As Travel Resumes Amid Rising Vaccinations, New Covid Treatments

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Hyatt Hotels (H) climbed to 75 on Thursday, up from 69 the day before. That means Hyatt stock is outperforming 75% of all stocks. Some analysts have projected a boom for hotels as the economy reopens and the number of vacationers and business travelers picks up. Hyatt Hotels' recent sales and profit growth numbers certainly point to an uptick.
TRAVEL
Investor's Business Daily

Tesla Stock Price Target Hiked To Street High As House Eyes New EV Credits

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised his price target for Tesla (TSLA) stock to $1,400 from $1,000 in a note to clients late Thursday, as the U.S. appears poised to vote on a reconciliation bill that includes EV credits for Tesla and other EV makers. Tesla stock closed higher on Thursday, while other EV stocks slumped.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy