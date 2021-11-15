ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 associates of ex-Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg are indicted on federal charges in alleged real estate scheme

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Federal prosecutors investigating the crimes of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg have charged two of Greenberg’s associates and accused them of a multimillion-dollar real-estate fraud scheme, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. Authorities say Keith Ingersoll and James Adamczyk, working with other unnamed co-conspirators,...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Tax Collector#Money Laundering#Carlos Perez#Seminole County#Ingersoll
Fox News

'Orgy of violence': Dutch police open fire on rioters

Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy