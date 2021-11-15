ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

climate crisis

By Tara Yarlagadda
Inverse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final pledges fell short, but there was still some progress made in Glasgow. Many came away from COP26, the UN climate conference, with a strong sense of disappointment. Activist Greta Thunberg summed up the proceedings as more ineffectual “blah, blah, blah.”. The final agreement and pledges made at...

www.inverse.com

TheConversationAU

COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them

For the Glasgow climate summit to be judged a success, a key outcome had to be that parties agree the majority of the world’s fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. As recent research suggests, 89% of coal and 59% of gas reserves need to stay in the ground if there’s to be even a 50% chance of global temperature rise staying under the crucial limit of 1.5℃ this century. The summit, COP26, has not lived up to that ambition because there are too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to exploit. Some promising proposals have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popular Science

See 24,000 years of climate history at a glance

The city of Kathmandu, Nepal, seen at the bottom left of this Landsat 9 image, lies in a valley south of the Himalayan Mountains between Nepal and China. Glaciers, and the lakes formed by glacial meltwater, are visible in the top middle of this image. Previous studies with Landsat have documented shrinkage of Himalayan glaciers, as well as changing lake levels the adjacent Tibetan plateau. NASAA new analysis of hundreds of sediment cores shows the retreat of the glaciers in microscopic detail.
ENVIRONMENT
fox40jackson.com

Historic shakedown of US taxpayers at UN climate conference

The recent climate summit in Glasgow provided plenty of theater. Perhaps nothing was more theatrical than the global shakedown effort staged by a group of African nations that demanded the developed world hand over $1.3 trillion every year to compensate them for the hardships delivered by climate change. That preposterous...
U.S. POLITICS
advancedsciencenews.com

Geoscientists call for bolder action against climate crisis

Our planet is in crisis. The latest report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC AR6) confirms that human influence is causing widespread, rapid, and intensifying changes in our weather and climate that are affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways. With every additional ton of carbon we emit, the frequency and intensity of storms, floods, droughts, and fires become greater and the effects on the environment and on human health and civilization become more severe.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Why the West should develop a clean energy strategy to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific region, which includes 24 nations and stretches from Australia to Japan and from India to the U.S. west coast, is home to both the largest concentration of humanity and the greatest source of global emissions. In 2020, the region produced 16.75 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the consumption of oil, gas and coal — more than all other regions worldwide combined. Success in the global effort to keep global warming below 2 C and stop catastrophic climate change depends on the region to move away from coal and other fossil fuels. Yet at the COP26 climate summit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Foreign Policy

Climate Crisis Should Be the Final Blow to the Washington Consensus

The G-7, a group of leading industrialized nations composed of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, represents between 30 and 45 percent of global GDP. That makes it perhaps the diplomatic forum with the most concentrated power in the world, still able to set the global agenda and potentially tilt the global trajectory back toward shared democratic and economically liberal values. After this month’s United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, the G-7 is rising to the challenge of moving beyond the economic and political model of the Washington Consensus that underpinned their global strategic vision from the 1980s until recently. That model is characterized by the prescribed shrinking of the state wherever possible and the elevation of deregulated global markets. Today, though, under the threat of climate crisis, the G-7 is moving toward a radically different approach to international democratic economic governance.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

We’ll never get to zero emissions unless we admit the ugly truth – we’re all climate hypocrites

I was asked last week by a TV producer to discuss accusations of hypocrisy levelled at national leaders flying to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. In this case, however, I believe it was essential that leaders turned up in person to try to agree on a way for humanity to avoid destruction. Besides, total emissions from Cop26 were on a par with a single international football tournament – that’s a small price to pay in the fight to cut global emissions to zero.No, the kind of climate hypocrisy that has been bothering me lately runs deeper than that. At...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Blinken looks to show Africa commitment as crises call out

Antony Blinken on Wednesday began his first trip as US secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to demonstrate a broad commitment focused on democracy and climate change even as crises in Ethiopia and Sudan put security front and centre. - Focus on crises - Blinken comes as the United States steps up diplomacy over two nations where it earlier saw hope -- Ethiopia and Sudan.
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

Why It Feels So Hard to Understand What Really Happened at COP26

The overarching narrative emerging from COP26 is complicated. The deal that emerged— the Glasgow Climate Pact —wasn’t universally celebrated, nor was it universally condemned. It won’t save the world, but it does move the needle. “We made real and vital progress,” Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, told me just after countries agreed to the deal on Saturday night. But, she added, “there continue to be gaps, and difficult things.”
ENVIRONMENT

