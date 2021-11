TV: BSDET, ATTSN-RM Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket. For the first time in November 2021 there will be NHL hockey played in Michigan. After four straight games and seven of their last eight on the road, the Red Wings return to the Dough Joe tonight to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Both teams come in on the back end of a back to back, with the Red Wings playing their third game in four days. It was kind of a dull game for most of the time last night, but man the last ten minutes plus overtime made up for it. Tyler Bertuzzi with another two goals and two helpers, Lucas Raymond with another three assists, and of course Mortiz Seider scoring his first NHL goal to win it in overtime for the boys in red.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO