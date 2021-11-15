What Is Venison?

Start by thawing out venison (1 pound), evenly mix in salt (4 teaspoons), pepper (4 teaspoons) and jalapeño salt (4 teaspoons). Combine thoroughly and form four quarter-pound balls, cover and let sit at room temperature for 25 minutes. Bring a medium sized skillet up to medium to high heat, add olive oil (2 tablespoons) to skillet. Dice up garlic (3–4 cloves) and roughly slice onion (8–12 ounces). Add chopped garlic and onion to skillet, season with salt (2 teaspoons) and pepper (2 teaspoons). While onions and garlic render down, heat up a medium-sized pan on high to toast buns. Add ½ tablespoon of butter to the top and bottom of each bun and toast on pan. Add butter (1 tablespoon) to skillet and caramelize onions and garlic then remove from skillet. With the skillet still on medium to high heat, add venison patties and smash them with flipper or a tool. Leave weight on them for 1 ½ minutes while they cook. Remove weight and add a ½ tablespoon of yellow mustard to each patty, flip, add 2 tablespoons of butter to skillet and baste all patties, then add pepper jack cheese to each of the patties cooked side and cover pan. Let the patties cook for two more minutes with the cover over the pan. While patties are finishing, combine mayonnaise (2/3 cup), pickle relish (3–4 tablespoons), salt (1 teaspoon) and pepper (1 teaspoon) into a small bowl and mix. Spread sauce on the top and bottom of the buns. Remove patties from heat, set on top of buns, top with onions and finish plating.

