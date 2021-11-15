ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

GLOBALink | Beijing Stock Exchange starts trading

milwaukeesun.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading on Monday morning, with the first batch of 81 companies debuting on the bourse. The companies listed include 10 that were newly approved and...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
milwaukeesun.com

China's education stocks tumble after introduction of 'Double Reduction' policy

Beijing [China], November 19 (ANI): China's new education policy has plunged the stock prices of Chinese education companies listed overseas and also upended the lives of millions of teachers employed, according to a Canada-based think tank. Beijing has introduced the "Double Reduction" policy referring to "Opinions on Further Reducing the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Globalink#Beijing Stock Exchange#Bse#Xinhua Global Service
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
milwaukeesun.com

Chinese shares close lower Thursday

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.47 percent, at 3,520.82 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.9 percent lower at 14,579.17 points. The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.12 trillion yuan (176.19 billion...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
STOCKS
milwaukeesun.com

China's debt increasing, financial system struggle to manage burden: US commission

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): In the wake of Beijing's stimulus-led recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, China's debt burden has further increased, stressing a financial system still struggling to manage an unprecedented debt expansion following the 2008 global financial crisis, US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) said in its 2021 Annual report to Congress on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CNN

China's Xi Jinping gets his pet stock exchange in Beijing

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — The Beijing Stock Exchange, President Xi Jinping's new financial baby, is finally here. The bourse was first announced by the Chinese Communist Party leader in September, and is intended to help small and medium-sized enterprises raise capital. The first batch of 81 firms started trading...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Beijing Stock Exchange Begins Trading With a Bang

The Beijing Stock Exchange burst into life on Monday, with trading in the stocks of 81 companies, including 10 that are newly listed on the new exchange. The 10 initial public offerings saw a rapturous reception, quickly running up to levels that have seen many of the stocks double or triple.
STOCKS
yicaiglobal.com

[In Photos] New Beijing Stock Exchange Opens

(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- Trading began today on the new Beijing Stock Exchange, the third stock exchange to be opened in the Chinese mainland. Eighty-one companies rang the listing bell. China’s government announced plans in early September to set up a bourse in the nation’s capital city, with the...
ECONOMY
Derrick

China stock exchange for entrepreneurs launches in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad. The Beijing Stock Exchange joins others in Shanghai and the southern...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Beijing Stock Exchange clears companies to list on Nov 15 -filings

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's new Beijing Stock Exchange has approved applications from 10 companies to list shares on Nov. 15, company filings showed late on Wednesday, two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the bourse for small and medium-sized firms. The companies, currently listed on the so-called...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Sweetgreen Soared on Market Debut Despite Profitability Struggles

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief at IPOEdge.com, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to talk about Sweetgreen's monster first day of trading and whether or not the company is being overvalued. "It takes a long time for a company of this kind to prove its track record, and they haven't done it yet," he said. He noted that the company is worth more than Shake Shack at its current market cap.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy