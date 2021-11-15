Man charged after 5 injured in shooting at Columbia lounge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting at a Columbia lounge that left another suspect dead and five people injured, Columbia police said Monday.

Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., 28, was charged Sunday with armed criminal action and first-degree assault. He is being held in the Boone County jail without bond.

Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting early Sunday at Vibez lounge saw two men shooting at each other before the suspects fled in different directions.

Two officers shot and killed one of the men, identified in court documents as Quillan Jacobs, as he fired into the crowd as he ran, police said.

The five people who were injured were in stable condition on Sunday. Police did not have updates on their conditions Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting involving the officers. The Columbia police department will also review the shooting.