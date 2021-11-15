ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Gov. McMaster announces new defense equipment company coming to Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster announced on Monday that S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. (S.W.O.R.D) is establishing manufacturing operations in Greenville. Officials said S.W.O.R.D is a manufacturer specializing in producing specialty firearms, airdrop solutions, robotics and accessories primarily for the U.S. military and law enforcement organizations. S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. Vice...

www.foxcarolina.com

