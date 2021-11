Even though our once-favorite government agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has become tainted with politics by the Biden administration, it still serves up some of the best data available for the oil and gas industry. For example, the EIA maintains a U.S. natural gas pipelines tracker spreadsheet (latest copy linked below) in which the EIA maintains the latest list of active (and inactive) pipeline projects across the country, including status of the project and some of the details about distance, purpose, etc. Of particular interest is an EIA announcement yesterday that two pipelines EIA is tracking in New England recently came online and now delivers an extra 100 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of mostly Marcellus/Utica gas to the region.

UTICA, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO