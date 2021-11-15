ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodwind Wheat Ale: a Fundraiser Beer

By Bill Stage
 3 days ago
The Woodwind Wheat Ale from Bent River is a fundraiser beer for the Moline High School Music program. $2 from every 4-pack goes to help those students. Plus, it wouldn't be the holidays without Bent River's Jingle Java is back on tap!. Charlie Cole is brewing great beer at...

