Notre Dame Notebook: Depth, Defensive Line, Safety Play, Senior Class

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday to preview Georgia Tech and answer questions. Here are highlights of what he said.

On relying on his depth against Virginia

“Certainly it was necessary to have those guys out on the field. We had a number of guys that were certainly injured. But I think just the development during the year too. Some of them weren't ready to play at a high level and I think as the year went on, they were called upon. I look at Riley Mills may not have been ready to play at a higher level early, but he was later. Certainly, Ramon Henderson would be in that category, as well as Xavier Watts. They were good players, but they just needed more time. I think the depth of our football team is certainly called upon later in the season and they have to come through for us and we saw that last night.”

On playing better in November

"That's recruiting though, more than anything. I think that's the depth in the recruiting process showing itself more so than in years past where we just did have those players that we could count on later in the year to put them out there."

On Tyler Buchner’s play

"It was really good that we got him in there and got some expanded play, as you mentioned. Every experience is a new one and there are different conversations. Like with the fumble itself, when he came off, his reaction and our conversation and how he took that and just all those things are really good., because we want to get him back in there and see how he leads that next drive. You can't duplicate that in practice. Now, did we want to fumble the ball? Absolutely not. But all those things are building towards his development. I think from my perspective as the head coach, those are moments that allow us to really see what he's about and we like the things that we see about him."

On the play of cornerback/safety Ramon Henderson

"He's been playing safety and nickel. That's really been where we felt like his impact would be and it'll continue to be there. I think his length and range really stood out for us as a safety, in terms of what we were looking for. So as we played him more at the nickel position, those things kind of stood out to us. Then when we got him in the game, it became pretty apparent that safety was a comfortable position for him."

On the play of Xavier Watts

"He's coming along. I think we just continue to impress upon some of the fundamentals with him. We just think that the next stage of development for him is a little bit more aggressive and tackling and he just has so much to offer. We just think there's another stage of development and he's getting there. He's going to be a good player for us.”

On the play of Prince Kollie

“Prince is certainly somebody that has the athletic ability to play the position, but it's still a work in progress for him. He's still learning as we go. But he's so athletic, can run, he can get to the football. I think it's a little bit of both. It's nice to see him, he can find the ball, he can see it, he can run, he's athletic and it's great that he can get into the game, and he can immediately find the ball and he can go get it. And know that we can put him in the game and he can impact it. He's not ready to take over a particular position, but pretty athletic and nice to put a true freshman in the game.”

On the performance of the senior class

"This is a group that has won a lot of football games. I think over a five-year period of time they have a chance to be the winningest in the history of Notre Dame football. They've won 52 games in a five-year span. So look, they have lived up to the standards and I think have understood what now the standard is at Notre Dame and then pass that on. This is pretty rare air that they've been flying. This group is going to go down as one of the best of all time from that perspective."

On whether the flu is still an issue

“We're still fighting it. The flu is one of those things where if you get the wrong strand and you don't have the right defense against it, which we obviously didn't on our team relative to the vaccine, it can affect you, and it's affected our campus. We're just battling it the best we can and I think that we're still in the midst of it right now."

On the defensive line play

”Mike (Elston) does a great job every year. I think in particular NaNa (Osafo-Mensah) was out most of the week and Myron (Tagovailoa-Amosa) was sick, so we're really forced into figuring out where we were going to get some more support at a defensive end position. That's where Rylie (Mills) was moved out. Stroke of genius that we did that and he comes up with three (two) sacks. That's where obviously we felt like we needed a little bit more assistance out at that position. Alex (Ehrensberger) has been dealing with a little bit of a back strain so we didn't know that we had enough at that position.

"That's why we made that move. NaNa got back and was able to give us some help, but he wasn't 100%. So, again, just guys stepping up into those positions and doing their job. We've got (Howard) Cross and (Jacob) Lacey and (Kurt) Hinish and those guys have been able to really do a great job for most of the year. Jayson (Ademilola) inside, Justin (Ademilola) outside, the twins, they've been awesome. So, it's just been a rotation of so many guys on the defensive line that have done a great job. Isaiah (Foskey) gets a lot of credit and deservedly so, but there are just so many names and so many guys that have added to that defensive line, and it's been selfless and guys are just pitching in and doing a great job.”

On the effectiveness of the transfer portal

"Well, for us when it comes to the transfer portal, it's generally somebody that's a grad transfer more than anything else. There's always going to be somebody that, relative to playing time or fit, they're always going to have that chance to make a decision to move on. That's never changed whether the portal was there or not. I think it's just heightened now because it has a name, the portal. But for us in terms of the transfer, it's still generally speaking in that grad transfer. It's got to meet a criteria. It's got to be a fit here at Notre Dame at the end of the day. I guess that's the best way I could probably describe it from that standpoint, and we've done a pretty good job of managing it to find the fit necessary within our program and the immediate fit that we had this year with obviously Cain Madden and Jack Coan. They've served an incredible need and they've been really good fits for us.”

On the philosophy for redshirting for next year

"I think we made the decision that we weren't going to be counting games as much when we went into camp. This thought process of counting games was always, yeah, the four games are like, yeah, we got to count games, but this year was about not counting. We got to play them. So, the process was let's play them, let's develop them, et's get them ready and wherever they are in that continuum, let's not worry about the games. Some of them, when we get to that point, we'll decide whether we go past that threshold, others don't worry about it, let's just play them. We've seen that we've gotten to that point where we've pulled back on some and others where we've said keep playing them because they can impact our football team."

On the red zone offense

"Taking shots in the end zone is what we're trying to do. Obviously, we put the ball on the ground there and that was just fundamentally sloppy football there. But getting the opportunity to get shots into the end zone was what we're trying to do and setting it up accordingly. I think it was well planned and well thought out and it's about making plays down there and we made the plays necessary."

