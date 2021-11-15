ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Notebook: Depth, Defensive Line, Safety Play, Senior Class

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Imcn_0cxdVSHQ00

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday to preview Georgia Tech and answer questions. Here are highlights of what he said.

On relying on his depth against Virginia

“Certainly it was necessary to have those guys out on the field. We had a number of guys that were certainly injured. But I think just the development during the year too. Some of them weren't ready to play at a high level and I think as the year went on, they were called upon. I look at Riley Mills may not have been ready to play at a higher level early, but he was later. Certainly, Ramon Henderson would be in that category, as well as Xavier Watts. They were good players, but they just needed more time. I think the depth of our football team is certainly called upon later in the season and they have to come through for us and we saw that last night.”

On playing better in November

"That's recruiting though, more than anything. I think that's the depth in the recruiting process showing itself more so than in years past where we just did have those players that we could count on later in the year to put them out there."

On Tyler Buchner’s play

"It was really good that we got him in there and got some expanded play, as you mentioned. Every experience is a new one and there are different conversations. Like with the fumble itself, when he came off, his reaction and our conversation and how he took that and just all those things are really good., because we want to get him back in there and see how he leads that next drive. You can't duplicate that in practice. Now, did we want to fumble the ball? Absolutely not. But all those things are building towards his development. I think from my perspective as the head coach, those are moments that allow us to really see what he's about and we like the things that we see about him."

On the play of cornerback/safety Ramon Henderson

"He's been playing safety and nickel. That's really been where we felt like his impact would be and it'll continue to be there. I think his length and range really stood out for us as a safety, in terms of what we were looking for. So as we played him more at the nickel position, those things kind of stood out to us. Then when we got him in the game, it became pretty apparent that safety was a comfortable position for him."

On the play of Xavier Watts

"He's coming along. I think we just continue to impress upon some of the fundamentals with him. We just think that the next stage of development for him is a little bit more aggressive and tackling and he just has so much to offer. We just think there's another stage of development and he's getting there. He's going to be a good player for us.”

On the play of Prince Kollie

“Prince is certainly somebody that has the athletic ability to play the position, but it's still a work in progress for him. He's still learning as we go. But he's so athletic, can run, he can get to the football. I think it's a little bit of both. It's nice to see him, he can find the ball, he can see it, he can run, he's athletic and it's great that he can get into the game, and he can immediately find the ball and he can go get it. And know that we can put him in the game and he can impact it. He's not ready to take over a particular position, but pretty athletic and nice to put a true freshman in the game.”

On the performance of the senior class

"This is a group that has won a lot of football games. I think over a five-year period of time they have a chance to be the winningest in the history of Notre Dame football. They've won 52 games in a five-year span. So look, they have lived up to the standards and I think have understood what now the standard is at Notre Dame and then pass that on. This is pretty rare air that they've been flying. This group is going to go down as one of the best of all time from that perspective."

On whether the flu is still an issue

“We're still fighting it. The flu is one of those things where if you get the wrong strand and you don't have the right defense against it, which we obviously didn't on our team relative to the vaccine, it can affect you, and it's affected our campus. We're just battling it the best we can and I think that we're still in the midst of it right now."

On the defensive line play

”Mike (Elston) does a great job every year. I think in particular NaNa (Osafo-Mensah) was out most of the week and Myron (Tagovailoa-Amosa) was sick, so we're really forced into figuring out where we were going to get some more support at a defensive end position. That's where Rylie (Mills) was moved out. Stroke of genius that we did that and he comes up with three (two) sacks. That's where obviously we felt like we needed a little bit more assistance out at that position. Alex (Ehrensberger) has been dealing with a little bit of a back strain so we didn't know that we had enough at that position.

"That's why we made that move. NaNa got back and was able to give us some help, but he wasn't 100%. So, again, just guys stepping up into those positions and doing their job. We've got (Howard) Cross and (Jacob) Lacey and (Kurt) Hinish and those guys have been able to really do a great job for most of the year. Jayson (Ademilola) inside, Justin (Ademilola) outside, the twins, they've been awesome. So, it's just been a rotation of so many guys on the defensive line that have done a great job. Isaiah (Foskey) gets a lot of credit and deservedly so, but there are just so many names and so many guys that have added to that defensive line, and it's been selfless and guys are just pitching in and doing a great job.”

On the effectiveness of the transfer portal

"Well, for us when it comes to the transfer portal, it's generally somebody that's a grad transfer more than anything else. There's always going to be somebody that, relative to playing time or fit, they're always going to have that chance to make a decision to move on. That's never changed whether the portal was there or not. I think it's just heightened now because it has a name, the portal. But for us in terms of the transfer, it's still generally speaking in that grad transfer. It's got to meet a criteria. It's got to be a fit here at Notre Dame at the end of the day. I guess that's the best way I could probably describe it from that standpoint, and we've done a pretty good job of managing it to find the fit necessary within our program and the immediate fit that we had this year with obviously Cain Madden and Jack Coan. They've served an incredible need and they've been really good fits for us.”

On the philosophy for redshirting for next year

"I think we made the decision that we weren't going to be counting games as much when we went into camp. This thought process of counting games was always, yeah, the four games are like, yeah, we got to count games, but this year was about not counting. We got to play them. So, the process was let's play them, let's develop them, et's get them ready and wherever they are in that continuum, let's not worry about the games. Some of them, when we get to that point, we'll decide whether we go past that threshold, others don't worry about it, let's just play them. We've seen that we've gotten to that point where we've pulled back on some and others where we've said keep playing them because they can impact our football team."

On the red zone offense

"Taking shots in the end zone is what we're trying to do. Obviously, we put the ball on the ground there and that was just fundamentally sloppy football there. But getting the opportunity to get shots into the end zone was what we're trying to do and setting it up accordingly. I think it was well planned and well thought out and it's about making plays down there and we made the plays necessary."

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: College Football Playoff, Senior Day, Georgia Tech Quarterbacks

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday to take questions before the Georgia Tech game on Saturday. Here is a highlight of what he said. "You’ve got two outstanding quarterbacks there. We’ve been down this road before with two quarterbacks. (Jeff) Sims and (Jordan) Yates complement each other very well. Sims is long, athletic. I think he’s a game-wrecker. I think he’s a guy that can open up the game for you running the football. Very, very dynamic. Yates is a spark. He’s a playmaker. The thing with him is if he gets on the perimeter, he’s very difficult. You’ve got to keep him in the pocket. He’s a gamer. He’s got moxie. Again, he’s not Sims in terms of that explosiveness but it’s a good 1-2 package. We’ve got to be prepared for both.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Record-Breaking Kurt Hinish Ready To Go Out With A Bang

Notre Dame captain Kurt Hinish’s game against Navy might be one for the record books. It’s not often that a nose tackle finishes with 10 tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss in just one game. The proof is in Hinish’s performance against Virginia. He had zero tackles against the Cavaliers.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Virginia State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Players Are Not Taking Georgia Tech Lightly

Notre Dame has the opportunity to secure a fifth-straight 10-win season this upcoming Saturday on Senior Day against Georgia Tech. The Irish will also look to extend a 23-game win streak against ACC opponents during the regular season as well as a 40-game win streak against unranked opponents, the longest active streak in the FBS.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Georgia Tech Is In Phase Two Of Its Rebuild

For Georgia Tech, the future is next year and beyond. Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins said the Yellow Jackets (3-7) are following the Bobby Bowden blueprint for rebuilding. According to Collins, Tech is in stage two. The first stage is losing big, the second stage is being competitive but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Recruiting Breakdown: Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. From a purely recruiting standpoint, the matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame (9-1) and Georgia Tech (3-7) is a significant mismatch. Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Notre Dame Notebook
IrishBreakdown

Opponent First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for the final game in Notre Dame Stadium for the Irish senior class. The Yellow Jackets have underachieved this year and come into the game on a four-game losing streak. That being said, Georgia Tech has the talent to punch above its weight, as evidenced by a close loss at Clemson and win against North Carolina.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech. The 9-1 Fighting Irish will look to build on a potential College Football Playoff resume against a struggling Georgia Tech (3-7) squad. Here is the depth chart for Notre Dame, beginning with the offense. There aren't...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame To Face Old Nemesis In Latest Bowl Projections

Another weekend of upsets have once again shaken up bowl projections for Notre Dame and the rest of the college football universe. The latest batch has Notre Dame slated for two different bowls and five different opponents, including some long-time rivals. The most intriguing is the Fiesta Bowl matchup against...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia, Notre Dame's Identity, Irish Running Backs

Brian Kelly talks about his team's resume, Notre Dame's identity, and some big individual efforts from the 28-3 victory over Virginia. 1. Four weeks ago, Notre Dame, despite its 5-1 record, was a great big question mark. There was no offensive identity and the defense was alternately shaky and good from week to week. There were issues at quarterback and the offensive line had struggled badly.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Michael Mayer, Bo Bauer, Braden Lenzy, Backs

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media after a 28-3 victory over Virginia on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference. “He’s a freak. We targeted him. Now, they doubled him on a couple of throws. We went to Kevin (Austin) on the touchdown. That was a third down and they ran in and out coverage on him and doubled them. So, our read was to go to Kevin in the one-on-one and Kevin comes up with a great play. But yeah, he was targeted. We were going to try to get him the ball. Obviously, he makes a great catch.. He takes it off the guy's helmet. So, that's just the kind of player he is.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) went on the road and earned a convincing 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4). The Fighting Irish did some really good things in the win, but there were also some frustrating parts of the win. But in the end the Irish overcame adversity to do what it needed to do.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Has A Clear College Football Playoff Path

Notre Dame ranked ninth in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, and the Irish still have five teams it must climb ahead of. That seems daunting considering Notre Dame has just two games remaining, two games against a pair of 3-7 opponents. The path forward, however, isn't as daunting...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
609
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy