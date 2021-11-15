ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. EPA will not rewrite airplane emissions rules finalized under Trump

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Monday it will not rewrite the first-ever standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes finalized in the last days of former President Donald Trump’s administration.

President Joe Biden had directed the EPA in January to consider whether to rewrite the airplane emissions rules, which face a legal challenge from 12 states and three environmental groups.

The EPA said Monday it will press for ambitious new international emissions standards at the upcoming round of international negotiations next year at the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The EPA’s New Climate Rule Avoids an Old Mistake

This week at the international climate summit in Glasgow, President Joe Biden announced a suite of new policies aimed at reducing U.S. emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is the second-biggest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide. The core of Biden’s plan is a groundbreaking Environmental Protection Agency rule that aims to cut methane pollution from the oil and gas industry to a quarter of 2005 levels by the end of this decade.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA rules may spark legal war over social cost of methane

EPA’s proposed methane rules could be the next target for legal opponents of the Biden administration’s approach to estimating the value of curbing greenhouse gases. The proposal would place limits on methane emissions from new and existing sources in the oil and gas sector, as part of a multiagency rule package targeting the potent greenhouse gas. The rules are among the first to use the Biden team’s interim social cost of methane calculation, which puts a dollar value on the emissions of a metric ton of the heat-trapping gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court takes on EPA emissions regulation case, offering fossil fuels hope for relief

The Supreme Court will hear arguments for a suit seeking to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissions. The decision could result in a significant and lasting scale-back of the agency's ability to impose expansive standards on the sector and insulate states and utilities that rely heavily on coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Epa#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Icao
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
EPA
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
leedaily.com

A New Hurdle for Biden’s Build Back Better Legislation

Since Biden took office, he has had a very staunch approach to working on America’s infrastructure and taking measures to tackle climate change. Biden’s Build Back Better program has been gaining momentum but its execution is still a long way to go. Democrats are hoping that the Build Back Better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy