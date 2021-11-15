Chief Editor, Nature Mental Health

Locations: London, New York or Berlin

Closing date: December 6 2021

Springer Nature, the publisher of Nature, is looking to recruit a Chief Editor for Nature Mental Health, a new journal that will launch in January 2023.

Nature Mental Health will publish mental health research in its broadest sense, providing a home for significant advances in the natural, clinical and social sciences alike. The journal aims to bring together:

scientists seeking to understand mental health and its perturbations

clinical psychiatrists and psychologists engaged in improving treatment of mental health conditions and promoting good mental health

those addressing the societal and economic impacts of mental health.

The range of topics and disciplines to be covered includes (but is not limited to): Mental and behavioural disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety, sleep and eating disorders, addiction and substance abuse. The journal’s scope will include research focused on understanding these complex disorders, their development and diagnosis, their management or treatment, and societal and global public health impacts, through economics and epidemiology.

To help realize this vision, we require an ambitious and dynamic Chief Editor, who will develop, launch and establish Nature Mental Health as the leading publication covering all of these aspects of mental health research.

Applicants must have a PhD, and preferably postdoctoral experience, and a strong track record in a relevant field of research. Previous editorial and/or managerial experience is a significant advantage.

The successful applicant will lead an editorial team, and work closely with them on all aspects of the editorial process, including manuscript selection, commissioning and editing of Reviews and News & Views, and writing for the journal. Once international travel is resumed, a key aspect of the job will involve liaising with the scientific community through laboratory visits and international conferences — willingness to travel is essential.

Working within a dynamic editorial and publishing environment that also includes Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Human Behaviour and Nature Neuroscience, this demanding and stimulating role calls for a keen interest in the practice and communication of science. The successful candidate will be inventive and outgoing, and have excellent interpersonal skills. Broad scientific knowledge and training, excellent literary skills and the ability to absorb new areas of research are prerequisites.

The position will be based in our offices in either London, New York or Berlin. Please indicate a preference in the application.

To apply:

Applicants should send a CV; a statement (1,500 words maximum) that encapsulates their vision for the journal’s content, competitive position and longer-term development; and a brief cover letter explaining their interest in the post and their salary expectations.