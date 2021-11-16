ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

‘Society’s very existence could have been threatened’: Gen. Stanley McChrystal says the U.S. needs to ‘go to school’ on pandemics before we’re hit again

By Brian Price
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘We should have had a win. Instead, we lost hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions more around the...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Fairfax, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Health
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
Donald Trump
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Don’t Assume the U.S. Will Fight China and Russia One at a Time

Beijing and Moscow are boosting their strategic coordination along with their militaries. China and Russia last week conducted their first-ever joint naval patrol in the western Pacific following a combined exercise in the Sea of Japan, highlighting the deepening defense cooperation between America’s preeminent competitors. While U.S. military planners have long hoped and often assumed that any conflicts with China and Russia might come one at a time, that assumption is increasingly questionable and even dangerous.
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Democratic#Army#Yale
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders arrest of armed border guard who escaped to China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the extraterritorial arrest of an armed border guard who was tempted by the bright lights of far wealthier China and fled across the border, sources in both countries told RFA.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy