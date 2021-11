Last Thursday, the gaming community got an extensive look at what Elden Ring will bring to the table in February 2022. In fifteen minutes of gameplay footage, the world of the Lands Between looked as smooth as butter, with battles and exploration seeming almost too gorgeous to be playable. Now, ahead of the game’s closed network test, Bandai Namco has unveiled some of the game’s specs on their website. Elden Ring will run at “up to” 60 frames-per-second on the PC with a maximum resolution of 4K, though the title will support HDR. Raytracing has also been announced, though it will be coming via patch–whether that’s a launch patch or one coming later has yet to be revealed. The game will also have a 60fps performance mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO