ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Loads more in locker’ – Jason Knight sees better times for Ireland and himself

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iFk5_0cxdRT1J00

Jason Knight is convinced there is more to come from both himself and the Republic of Ireland after playing a key role in a satisfying end to a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 20-year-old Derby midfielder made a stunning impact after coming off the bench against Luxembourg on Sunday evening, playing a role in all three goals as Ireland signed off from their Group A campaign with a 3-0 victory.

The Republic’s hopes of making it to Qatar next year were effectively over after they lost their first three games in the group, including an embarrassing 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg, but Stephen Kenny’s new-look squad recovered to finish third behind Serbia and Portugal to suggest there are better times ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLOw4_0cxdRT1J00
Republic of Ireland signed off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Luxembourg (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked if there is more to come from him, Knight said: “Definitely, not just from me, from everybody. There is loads more in the locker and it is down to me to show that.

“It is just consistency. We have seen progression as we have gone through the campaign. I think it is just about keeping that going and bringing that forward and trying to get the best out of the squad that we can.

“The lads have been really, really good, especially in the last couple of camps. That is what you want as a competitive nation. You want to be really, really competitive within the squad as well, and I think we have that at the moment.”

We have had a really good last four or five months and we just want to keep progressing into the March camp now.

Ireland could be forgiven for wondering what might have been had they managed to hang on to the leads they took in both Serbia and Portugal before losing narrowly, although Knight insists there is no point in doing so.

He said: “You might say that, but I don’t think we can look back on that. We just want to look forward.

“We have had a really good last four or five months and we just want to keep progressing into the March camp now.”

Knight has been promoted to the senior team by his former Under-21s manager Kenny and he, along with the likes of keeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Andrew Omobamidele, has made the step up look more than comfortable.

He said: “It might look that way, but I think that has been down to the fact that a lot of senior players have been really, really good to us, obviously the staff as well.

“But the senior players have done their best to try to integrate us as well and look after us in that sense.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Seny Dieng face late fitness tests

QPR will assess Lyndon Dykes and Seny Dieng ahead of Friday’s clash with Luton. Striker Dykes has been battling an ankle injury and missed Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers over the international break while Dieng has left a period of isolation after contracting coronavirus but needs checking. Moses Odubajo (hamstring) is...
SOCCER
newschain

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek signs new contract with Livingston

Max Stryjek has signed a contract with Livingston after being rewarded for changing his lifestyle. The goalkeeper has signed a deal until the summer of 2024 with the option of a further year. The 25-year-old arrived at Livi from National League side Eastleigh in the summer of 2020 and made...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Knight
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Uk#Group A
ESPN

Portugal held by Republic of Ireland as Pepe sees straight red card

Portugal moved closer to automatic World Cup qualification on Thursday despite a poor 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland that left them needing another point in their final game at home to Group A rivals Serbia to secure their spot in Qatar. Portugal narrowly avoided a shock loss to Ireland...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kieffer Moore goal gives Wales a lift in quest for Qatar qualification

Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.Oh, and we're seeded. These players 🥰#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/01HxHDLRAo— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 16, 2021The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy