The 12-1 Brookings Harbor boys soccer team opened the state playoffs against Santiam Christian on Wednesday. Results were not known by press time. The game was senior night, where seniors Jake Beaman, Fabian Villa, Dylan Hodge, Seth Broberg, Bryan Valdovinos, Miguel Ramos and Kai Seibert were honored. After a great season, Brookings-Harbor recently had several players named among the best in the state. Jake Beaman was named as one of the State of Oregon's best defenders, and Fabian Villa and Josh Serna were named to the state's best midfielder list.

BROOKINGS, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO