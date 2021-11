Help spread some holiday cheer in New Hope! The Holiday Food and Toy drive is underway to benefit those in need this season. Drop off unopened and unexpired, non-perishable foods at New Hope City Hall. Cash or checks made out to NEAR Food Shelf are also accepted. New, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages, gift cards, or checks can be dropped off in the lobby of the police department. Toy donations will go to NEAR, PRISM and Toys for Tots. Call City Hall at 763-531-5100 with any questions.

NEW HOPE, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO